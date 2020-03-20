Diesel Engines Market-Global Industry Analysis, Statistics, Countries, Key Players and Research Report 2020-2025

Diesel Engines Market studies internal-combustion engine in which air is compressed to a sufficiently high temperature to ignite diesel fuel injected into the cylinder, where combustion and expansion actuate a piston. It converts the chemical energy stored in the fuel into mechanical energy, which can be used to power freight trucks, large tractors, locomotives, and marine vessels. A limited number of automobiles also are diesel-powered, as are some electric-power generator sets.

The industry development of diesel engine was largely affected by national industrial policies and environmental standards in recent few years. With stricter emission standards worldwide and backward emission technology, global consumption of diesel engines decreased slightly to 25.3 M units in 2016, the CAGR of global market from 2012-2017 is estimate -1.2%. What’s more, the price and gross margin also decreased during last few years.

Diesel engines are mainly consumed in Europe and China countries. The two areas occupy about 83% market share. Besides, North America is also an important market of diesel engine.

In terms of technology, there is plenty room for improvement. High pressure fuel injection, low emissions and efficient filtration are the mainly trends for the technology improvement, More energy-efficient and environment friendly diesel engines will change the situation declining in the diesel engine industry in the future. The main applications of diesel engines are automotive, construction, agriculture, industrial and etc.

Global Diesel Engines Market is spread across 139 pages, profiling 21 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Nowadays, more diesel engines are applied to power generators, result from the tight power supply situation. However, due to the slowdown of infrastructure construction in developing countries, the construction industry decreased in the application share.

The worldwide market for Diesel Engines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -3.0% over the next five years, will reach 57400 million US$ in 2025, from 68700 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Diesel Engines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Diesel Engines Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Cummins, Caterpiller, Daimler, MAN, VOLVO, MHI, Deutz, Yanmar, Kubota, Weichai, Quanchai, Changchai, Yunnei Power, FAW, Kohler, DFAC, Yuchai, FOTON, CNHTC, JMC and Hatz

Market Segment by Type covers:

Single Cylinder

Multi Cylinder

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Automotive

Construction

Agriculture

Industrial

Other

