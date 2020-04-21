Diesel Common Rail Injection System Revolutionary Trends 2020 by Industry Statistics | Bosch, Delphi, Denso

“

Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

The Diesel Common Rail Injection System market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research's latest publication, Titled "Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Research Report 2020-2026", offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Diesel Common Rail Injection System market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Diesel Common Rail Injection System market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Diesel Common Rail Injection System industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Bosch, Delphi, Denso, Continental ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Common Rail Fuel Injection System is characterized by its High Pressure Accumulator (or Rail) from which it derives its name. A high pressure pump develops the required pressure for injection and delivers it to the High Pressure Accumulator (Rail). The Injectors which are controlled electronically by the Electronics Control Unit draw the high pressure fuel from the Rail as and when commanded by the Electronic Control Unit.

Diesel Common Rail Injection System meaning use common rail fuel injection system into the diesel engine, this advanced design enables exceptional injection accuracy and the delivery of smaller quantities of fuel in multiple injections for more efficient and cleaner combustion than competitive technologies, which, thus, provides better fuel economy and reduced CO2 emissions.

The Common Rail system in particular gives engine developers the freedom they need to reduce exhaust emissions even further, and especially to lower engine noise. The particular design of Common Rail, with its flexible division of injection into several pre-, main and post-injections, allows the engine and the injection system to be matched to each other in the best possible way. In the Common Rail accumulator injection system, the generation of the injection pressure is separate from the injection itself. A high-pressure pump generates in an accumulator – the rail – a pressure of up to 1,600 bar (determined by the injection pressure setting in the engine control unit), independently of the engine speed and the quantity of fuel injected. The fuel is fed through rigid pipes to the injectors, which inject the correct amount of fuel in a fine spray into the combustion chambers. The Electronic Diesel Control (EDC) controls extremely precisely all the injection parameters – such as the pressure in the Rail and the timing and duration of injection – as well as performing other engine functions.

The global Diesel Common Rail Injection System market was 3170 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 3820 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Diesel Common Rail Injection System market:

Bosch, Delphi, Denso, Continental

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Solenoid Type

Piezo Type

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Light Diesel Commercial Vehicles

Medium Diesel Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Diesel Commercial Vehicles

Others

Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Diesel Common Rail Injection System markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Diesel Common Rail Injection System market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Diesel Common Rail Injection System market.

Table of Contents

1 Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Overview

1.1 Diesel Common Rail Injection System Product Overview

1.2 Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Solenoid Type

1.2.2 Piezo Type

1.3 Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Diesel Common Rail Injection System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Diesel Common Rail Injection System Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Bosch

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Diesel Common Rail Injection System Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Bosch Diesel Common Rail Injection System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Delphi

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Diesel Common Rail Injection System Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Delphi Diesel Common Rail Injection System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Denso

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Diesel Common Rail Injection System Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Denso Diesel Common Rail Injection System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Continental

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Diesel Common Rail Injection System Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Continental Diesel Common Rail Injection System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

4 Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Status and Outlook by Regions

