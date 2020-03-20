Diamond Wire Industry 2020-Types, Suppliers, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast 2025

Diamond Wire Industry studies the process of using wire of various diameters and lengths, impregnated with diamond dust of various sizes to cut through materials. Because of the hardness of diamonds, this cutting technique can cut through almost any material that is softer than the diamond abrasive.

Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face high risks of profit decline. Currently, China\’s electroplated diamond wire industry maintains a rapid growth, and electroplated diamond wire market in Europe, USA and Japan has a certain potential. The demand in these areas is relatively stable.

In future, the electroplated diamond wire industry in the world will turn concentrated. The world electroplated diamond wire consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. With the development of economy, electroplated diamond wire has huge market potential in the future. Owing to the increasing of demand in electroplated diamond wire downstream products, the world electroplated diamond wire capacity will continue to expand.

A \”diamond wire\” is a tool used to thinly slice rectangular silicon ingots that are pre-cut to the dimensions of each wafer.

It is a threadlike slicing tool made with a thin piano wire with diamond granules firmly attached and is thinner than a human hair.

The worldwide market for Diamond Wire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 41.2% over the next five years, will reach 5160 million US$ in 2025, from 650 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Diamond Wire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Diamond Wire Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Asahi Diamond, Nakamura Choukou, Diamond Pauber, SCHMID, Metron, DIAT New Material, Noritake, Nanjing Sanchao, A.L.M.T., Sino-Crystal Diamond, Henan Yicheng, Zhejiang Ruiyi, Tony Tech, READ, ILJIN Diamond and Logomatic

Market Segment by Type covers:

Electroplated Diamond Wire

Resin Diamond Wire

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Solar Silicon Cutting

LED Sapphire Cutting

Other

