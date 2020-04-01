Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market: Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2029

Assessment of the Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market

companies profiled in the report are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories, Abcam plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Aytu BioScience, Inc., among others.

The global diagnostic specialty antibodies market has been segmented as follows:

Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Antibody Type

Monoclonal Antibodies

Polyclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Polyclonal Antibodies

Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Application

Hepatitis Diagnosis

Tuberculosis Diagnostics

Dengue Diagnostics

Oncology Diagnostics

HIV Diagnostics

Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Others

Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada



Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan Australia & New Zealand India Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



