Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Market 2020-2023 | Major Players Carl Zeiss Meditec, Alcon, Bausch + Lomb, Haag-Streit and Topcon Corporation.

The Business Research Company’s Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market consists of sales of diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment and related services. Diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment are used for the diagnosis and monitoring of diseases related to the retina and cornea by measuring affix lenses and refractive errors. These devices also help to identify the power of intra ocular lens (IOLs) and analyze the visual field. Ophthalmic diagnostic and monitoring devices include ultrasound imaging systems, optical coherence tomography scanners, ophthalmoscopes, corneal topographers, specular microscopes, slit lamps, fundus cameras, anomaloscope, haploscope, ophthalmic lens gauge, stereopsis measuring Instrument, retinoscopes, stereoscope and others.

Increasing prevalence of eye diseases is expected to drive the demand for diagnostic and monitoring equipment in the ophthalmic devices industry. Rise in surgeries associated with eye disorders like cataract, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma have increased the demand for diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices. According to a study, 4 out of 10 people have been found to have cataract disease in their early stage of life. The total number of cataract surgeries performed in 2017 was around 20 million, and this number is expected to rise to 35 million by 2025.

Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Market By Product Type:

Optical coherence tomographers

Ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems

Fundus cameras

Ophthalmoscopes

Keratometers

Specular microscopes.

Tonometers

Slit Lamps

Retinoscopes

Others(Dioptometers, Optotype projector, Perimeters, and Biometers,Pachymeters,Autorefractors/phoropters,Corneal topographers,Wavefront abberometers,Wavefront abberometers)

Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Market By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Centers

Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Market By Application:

Retinal evaluation

Glaucoma detection and monitoring

Surgical evaluation

General examine

Intraoperative devices

Refraction equipment

Some of the major key players involved in the Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Market are

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Alcon

Bausch + Lomb

Haag-Streit

Topcon Corporation

In 2018, North America was the largest region in the diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market, followed by Europe. The diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

