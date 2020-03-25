Detailed Examination Of The Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market Will Reach US$ 173.0 Mn By 2026

Persistence Market Research (PMR) delivers the key insights on the immune repertoire sequencing market in its upcoming report titled “Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market – Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026”. In terms of revenue, the immune repertoire sequencing market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, owing to various factors, regarding which PMR offers detailed insights and forecasts in this report.

The immune repertoire sequencing market is segmented based on product type, application, end users and regions. Based on product type, the immune repertoire sequencing market is segmented into assay kits, software and services. The assay kits is expected to be the leading segment in the immune repertoire sequencing market and grow at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the immune repertoire sequencing market is segmented into cancer immunotherapy, infectious diseases, vaccine development and efficacy, transplant rejection & tolerance, autoimmune disease and biomarker discovery.

The cancer immunotherapy segment in the immune repertoire sequencing market is expected to account a high revenue share and grow at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. Based on end users, the immune repertoire sequencing market is segmented into academic institutes and research centres. The research centres is expected to be the leading segment in the immune repertoire sequencing market over the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The growth of the immune repertoire sequencing market is primarily driven by increasing prevalence of cancer and other infectious diseases and growing awareness for development of cell-mediated immunotherapies globally.

In addition, other factors which is expected to propel the growth of the global Immune Repertoire Sequencing market include increase in healthcare expenditure, demand for genomic based research, increase in sequencing based projects, advancement in sequencing tools (pre-sequencing, bioinformatics solutions and cloud computing). Besides, exceptional developments by China and Japan for integration of new technologies in biomedical research including advancement in genome sequencing is also expected to propel the growth of the immune repertoire sequencing market.

The substantial price drop in high throughput sequencing is also expected to contribute to the growth of the immune repertoire sequencing market, particularly in underdeveloped countries of Latin America and MEA.

This report assesses the trends that are driving the growth of each segment of the immune repertoire sequencing market on the global as well as regional level, and offers potential takeaways that could prove substantially useful for the manufacturers planning to enter the immune repertoire sequencing market.

North America accounted a high revenue share in 2017, and is expected to be the dominant regional market for immune repertoire sequencing over the forecast period. The U.S. immune repertoire sequencing market is expected to hold a large share in North America and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period.

Large presence of globally renowned companies in high-throughput sequencing and increased scale of sequencing projects in the region is expected to increase the adoption of immune repertoire sequencing. Besides, the leading academic universities and research centers are based in North America, which is also expected to the surge the adoption of immune repertoire sequencing methods.

The Europe and Asia Pacific immune repertoire sequencing markets collectively will grow at CAGRs of 7.3% and 9.9 %, respectively, over the forecast period. The Latin America and Middle East and Africa immune repertoire sequencing markets are estimated to expand at CAGRs of 5.8% and 4.8%, respectively, over the forecast period.

Consistent investment in development of the healthcare sector in terms of research and services through governmental and private capital funding will drive the demand for immune repertoire sequencing in the region by implication of sequencing tools. High prevalence of infectious and other diseases is one of the key factors expected to drive the growth of the immune repertoire sequencing market in Middle East and Africa.

Company Profile

Illumina, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

BGI

Takara Bio, Inc

Others.

In this report, we have discussed the individual strategies followed by these companies regarding the improvements in their products, new market strategies, market consolidation and advanced R&D initiatives. The report has been concluded with the key takeaways of the players present in the immune repertoire sequencing market and the new players planning to enter the market.