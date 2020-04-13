Desktop IP Phone Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2026



Complete study of the global Desktop IP Phone market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Desktop IP Phone industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Desktop IP Phone production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Desktop IP Phone market include _Cisco, Avaya, Mitel, Polycom, Alcatel-Lucent, Yealink, Grandstream, NEC, D-Link, Escene, Fanvil, Snom

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Desktop IP Phone industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Desktop IP Phone manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Desktop IP Phone industry.

Global Desktop IP Phone Market Segment By Type:

Video Desktop IP Phone, Common Desktop IP Phone

Global Desktop IP Phone Market Segment By Application:

Commerical, Individual

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Desktop IP Phone industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Desktop IP Phone market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Desktop IP Phone industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Desktop IP Phone market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Desktop IP Phone market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Desktop IP Phone market?

TOC

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Desktop IP Phone Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Desktop IP Phone

1.2 Desktop IP Phone Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Video Desktop IP Phone

1.2.3 Common Desktop IP Phone

1.3 Desktop IP Phone Segment by Application

1.3.1 Desktop IP Phone Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commerical

1.3.3 Individual

1.3 Global Desktop IP Phone Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Desktop IP Phone Market Size

1.4.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Desktop IP Phone Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Desktop IP Phone Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Desktop IP Phone Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Desktop IP Phone Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Desktop IP Phone Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Desktop IP Phone Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Desktop IP Phone Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Desktop IP Phone Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Desktop IP Phone Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Desktop IP Phone Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Desktop IP Phone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Desktop IP Phone Production

3.4.1 North America Desktop IP Phone Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Desktop IP Phone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Desktop IP Phone Production

3.5.1 Europe Desktop IP Phone Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Desktop IP Phone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Desktop IP Phone Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Desktop IP Phone Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Desktop IP Phone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Desktop IP Phone Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Desktop IP Phone Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Desktop IP Phone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Desktop IP Phone Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Desktop IP Phone Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Desktop IP Phone Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Desktop IP Phone Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Desktop IP Phone Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Desktop IP Phone Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Desktop IP Phone Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Desktop IP Phone Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Desktop IP Phone Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Desktop IP Phone Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Desktop IP Phone Business

7.1 Cisco

7.1.1 Cisco Desktop IP Phone Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Cisco Desktop IP Phone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Avaya

7.2.1 Avaya Desktop IP Phone Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Avaya Desktop IP Phone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Mitel

7.3.1 Mitel Desktop IP Phone Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Mitel Desktop IP Phone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Polycom

7.4.1 Polycom Desktop IP Phone Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Polycom Desktop IP Phone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Alcatel-Lucent

7.5.1 Alcatel-Lucent Desktop IP Phone Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Alcatel-Lucent Desktop IP Phone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Yealink

7.6.1 Yealink Desktop IP Phone Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Yealink Desktop IP Phone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Grandstream

7.7.1 Grandstream Desktop IP Phone Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Grandstream Desktop IP Phone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 NEC

7.8.1 NEC Desktop IP Phone Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 NEC Desktop IP Phone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 D-Link

7.9.1 D-Link Desktop IP Phone Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 D-Link Desktop IP Phone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Escene

7.10.1 Escene Desktop IP Phone Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Escene Desktop IP Phone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Fanvil

7.12 Snom

8 Desktop IP Phone Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Desktop IP Phone Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Desktop IP Phone

8.4 Desktop IP Phone Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Desktop IP Phone Distributors List

9.3 Desktop IP Phone Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Desktop IP Phone Market Forecast

11.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Desktop IP Phone Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Desktop IP Phone Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Desktop IP Phone Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Desktop IP Phone Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Desktop IP Phone Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Desktop IP Phone Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Desktop IP Phone Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Desktop IP Phone Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Desktop IP Phone Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Desktop IP Phone Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Desktop IP Phone Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Desktop IP Phone Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Desktop IP Phone Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Desktop IP Phone Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

