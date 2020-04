Dermatology Devices Market Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis And Industry Outlook 2016 to 2026

Dermatology devices comprise lasers, RF devices, microdermabrasion devices, and other related accessories. These devices are installed in hospitals and dermatology clinics to assist physicians and non-physician clinicians to treat skin diseases and are also used to diagnose skin cancer. In terms of revenue, the global dermatology devices market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period and is expected to be valued at US$ 5,307.6 Mn by the end of 2026.

Rising demand for non-invasive dermatological procedures and increasing aesthetic awareness are factors boosting the adoption of dermatology devices globally

Growth of the global dermatology devices market is primarily driven by increasing prevalence of skin problems including acne leading to scars, growing demand for at-home devices, and significant increase in non-invasive liposuction procedures along with a growing obese population.

The global market for dermatology devices is expected to witness a significant growth rate in terms of value owing to an increasing aesthetic awareness, increasing fashion consciousness, and the growing demand for non-invasive cosmetic correction procedures. Moreover, growing healthcare expenditure, increasing geriatric population, and rising disposable income is creating high potential growth opportunities for players operating in the global dermatology devices market.

However, high costs of dermatological treatments, side effects related to dermatological treatments, and uncertainty related to U.S. Healthcare reforms might hinder market growth over the forecast period (2016 – 2026).

Market segmentation

By Product Type