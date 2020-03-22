Dermal Facial Fillers Market Size, Share, Demand, Report, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Dermal Facial Fillers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global dermal facial fillers market reached a value of US$ 2.5 Billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 11.35% during 2011-2019. Dermal facial fillers are natural or synthetic injectable solutions which aid in restoring the smooth appearance of the skin by reducing facial wrinkles and combating other signs of aging such as fine lines and spots. Containing collagen, hyaluronic acid and calcium hydroxylapatite, these fillers are also adopted by users for raising scar depressions, enhancing lips and replacing soft-tissue volume loss. The effectiveness of dermal fillers depends on various factors such as the product used in the procedure and the area treated.

Market Trends:

A significant increase in the number of people seeking treatment for facial wrinkles and scarring is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Lifestyle habits such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption lead to the early aging of the skin. This has led people to seek recourse which aids in retaining their youthful appearance by preventing early skin sagging and wrinkling. Moreover, since dermal facial fillers are non-invasively injected, they involve quick recovery and negligible post-surgery complications, and hence are gaining rapid popularity among the masses. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of image-centric social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube and Facebook has given rise to appearance-related anxiety among the users. This has led them to improve their appearance by adopting various medical procedures such as dermal facial fillers, primarily as a pre-aging measure. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the global dermal facial fillers market size is expected to reach a value of US$ 4.6 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of around 10.2% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Material Type:

Temporary Fillers Collagen HA Collagen Stimulators

Semi-Permanent Fillers CaHa

Permanent Fillers PMMA PAAG



Amongst these, temporary fillers currently dominate the market.

Market Breakup by Product Origin:

Natural

Synthetic

Currently, the natural segment accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Market Summary:

On the geographical front, North America holds the leading position in the market. Other major regions include Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The competitive landscape of the market has also been studied with some of the key players operating in the market being:

Allergan

Galderma

Merz Pharma

AQTIS Medical

Bioha Laboratories

Cynosure

Cosmoderm

ColBar LifeScience

Techderm

Regenerative Medical System

Suneva Medical

Sanofi

SciVision Biotech

Speciality European Pharma

Syneron

Ulthera

Visionmed.

