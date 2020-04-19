DENTAL SYRINGES MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The dental syringes market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.1%, during the forecast period. A dental syringe is a syringe that is used by dentists to numb various areas of a patient’s mouth in preparation for oral care procedures. In order to avoid needle stick injuries (NSIs) and resulting infections, dental syringes are preferred over needle sticks which may cause a risk of transmission of bloodborne pathogens to dental health care providers (DHCPs). Many regulating bodies across global like Canada and the US have established guidelines, regulations, and standards aimed at reducing the risk of such needle stick injuries (NSIs). According to World Health Organization (WHO) in 2012, severe periodontal disease, resulting in tooth loss is found in 15-20% of middle-aged adults (35-44 years) and about 30% of people aged 65-74 have no natural teeth.

Indigenous populations in many countries like Australia, Canada, USA, New Zealand, Brazil have poorer oral health outcomes and poorer self-reported oral health conditions due to the effects of many social determinants of health and limited timely access to care. According to American Dental Association (ADA), there are 10,658 orthodontists currently practicing in the United States which translates to about 3.27 orthodontists per 100,000 population which shows a high impact on the growth of the dental surgical market. However, the high cost of dental syringes may hinder the growth of this market.

Scope of the Report

Key Market Trends

Reusable Dental Syringes Segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Dental Syringes

– Dental professionals significantly adopted reusable dental syringes for administering anesthesia due to greater affordability and their reusable nature.

– According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) prevalence of the severe periodontal disease in adults (age 20 to 64) is 5.08% and in seniors (age 65 and over) is 10.58% due to rise in prevalence of periodontal disease may drive the Reusable Dental Syringes Market.

– According to American Dental Association (ADA) as of 2018, there are a high number of dentists working in the United States and a recent survey conducted by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) in the year 2015, stated that cosmetic procedures continue to be popular with patients.

– In the year 2018, the reusable syringes market segment captured major revenue share and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

– Increasing the prevalence of periodontitis disease and a rising preference for reusable syringes are the key factors for the growth of the Reusable Dental Syringes Market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America expected to hold a dominating position globally in the dental syringes market due to the rising prevalence of periodontitis, rise in healthcare expenditures and infrastructure in this region. According to a WHO recent survey, about 100% of adults and about 70% of the school children suffer from dental issues due to unhealthy diet.

The American Dental Association (ADA) estimates there are 10,658 orthodontists currently practicing in the United States which translates to about 3.27 orthodontists per every 100,000 population. According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2011–2014) about 12.4 million children and 57.6 million adults in the United States with untreated caries. Moreover, increasing the incidence of dental diseases and the growing geriatric population in the country is fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.

Competitive Landscape

The Dental Syringes Market is moderately fragmented competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Septodent, Power Dental USA Inc., A. Titan Instrument Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, 3M Company, Vista Dental Products, Dentsply International Inc., and RONGIV Dental among others.

Companies Mentioned:

– 3M Company

– A. Titan Instrument Inc

– Delmarks Surgico

– Dentsply Sirona

– Integra LifeSciences Corporation

– 4tek S.r.l

– RONGIV Dental

– Septodent

– Vista Dental Products

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Geriatric Population

4.2.2 Increasing Technological Advancement

4.2.3 Growing Rate of Dental Complaints and Oral Problems

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Shortage of Expert Dental Specialists

4.3.2 High Cost of Dental Syringes

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Reusable Dental Syringes

5.1.2 Disposable Dental Syringes

5.1.3 Others

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Aspirating Dental Syringes

5.2.2 Non-aspirating Dental Syringes

5.3 By Material

5.3.1 Metallic Dental Syringes

5.3.2 Plastic Dental Syringes

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M Company

6.1.2 A. Titan Instrument

