Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Industry Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast Report 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The dental surgical devices and equipment market consists of sales of dental surgical devices and equipment. Dental surgical devices and equipment are used for the treatment of problems related to dental caries, cavities, tooth decay, periodontitis, gingivitis, oral candidiasis, xerostomia, and other forms of oral cancers and injury. This includes examination instruments, retractors, dental hand-pieces, dental lasers and others.

The rise in dental diseases is the driving force in the dental surgical devices industry. Oral diseases are the most common non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and affect people throughout their lifetime, causing pain, discomfort, disfigurement and even death. According to WHO, in 2016, an estimated half of the world’s population (3.58 billion people) were found to be affected with dental caries. The periodontal (gum) disease, which may result in tooth loss, was estimated to be the 11th most prevalent disease globally.

Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

By Type:

1. Handheld Instruments

2. Handpieces

3. Lasers

4. Electrosurgical Systems

5. Ultrasonic Instruments

By End-User:

1. Hospitals

2. Dental Clinic

3. Diagnostic Centres

4. Others

Increasing number of companies are investing in 3D Printing technology in dental surgical devices and Instrument market. 3D printing technology is process of making complex 3-D structures by laying down thin layers of raw material in succession.

Some of the major key players involved in the Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment market are

Sirona

Planmeca

DentalEZ

KaVo Group

LM Dental

