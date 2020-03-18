Dental Preventive Supplies Market to Witness CAGR 4.2% Growth in Revenue During the Period 2026

Increase in the number of dental clinics in developed countries plays a significant role in the growth of the dental preventive supplies market. Various activities and programs, which support the dental preventive measures, are also expected to drive the growth of the dental preventive supplies market.

Increased awareness regarding oral diseases and prevalence of dental caries mainly due to unhealthy lifestyle, smoking, and excessive consumption of alcohol among the young population also play a vital role in boosting the growth of the dental preventive supplies market.

There is an increase in the demand for dental products among graying population, which creates enormous growth opportunities for the manufactures in the dental preventive supplies market.

Improved life expectancies of graying population is also expected to be a driving factor for the growth of the dental preventive supplies market.

Increase in the prevalence of dental decay and usage of preventive care products is expected to boost the growth of the market for dental preventive supplies in future.

Frequent use of fluoride gels and sealants increases the demand for preventive dental products such as fluoride gels, antimicrobial varnish, sealants, and mouth gel, among others, which is also expected to drive the growth of the market for dental preventive supplies over the forecast period.

However, low popularity of dental care in low-income countries is expected to restrain the growth of the dental preventive supplies market. Besides, the access to dental preventive products in low- and middle-income countries is less, which is also expected to limit the growth of the dental preventive supplies market.

The companies operating in the dental preventive supplies market are focusing on unparalleled education courses to enhance current skill sets and expand into new competencies. Many companies are actively involved in collaborations to introduce new dental devices in dental preventive supplies market.

PMR has segmented the Dental Preventive Supplies market on the basis of product type, distribution channels and regions. Based on product type, the dental preventive supplies market has been segmented into dental fluorides, sealants, mouth gel, prophylactic paste & powder, tooth whitening and desensitizers, antimicrobial varnish, dental floss and others. Tooth whitening and desensitizers hold the largest market share in dental preventive supplies market.

Dental fluoride strengthen the tooth enamel and makes it more resistant to tooth decay. Dental sealants are plastic coatings that are usually placed on the chewing surface of the permanent back teeth, which protect them from decaying. Mouth gels provide fast and effective pain relief from common mouth ulcers, sore gums and denture rubbing.

Dental floss is a thin, soft thread used to remove food and dental plaque. Varnishes can be defined as coating materials that are applied to surfaces in a thin layer. The others segment includes other preventive products such as air polishing powder, wipes, and tooth crème, among others. On the basis of distribution channel, the dental preventive supplies market is segmented into drug stores, retail pharmacies and e-commerce.

Geographically, the global dental preventive supplies market has been segmented across regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific excluding China, China and MEA. North America, followed by Asia Pacific, is expected to hold substantial revenue share in the global dental preventive supplies market.

North America holds the largest market share in dental preventive supplies market. Companies are focusing on increasing their market share in emerging regions such as CIS & Russia and APEJ, among others.

Based on the end users, the dental preventive supplies market is segmented into drug stores, retail pharmacies and e-commerce. The indirect sales hold large market share in dental preventive supplies market.

