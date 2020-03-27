The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dental Cement market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Dental Cement Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Dental Cement market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Dental Cement Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Dental Cement Market

The global dental cement market size was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. Growing prevalence of dental disorders and technological & material advancements are among the factors expected to drive the market over the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry is anticipated to fuel the growth.

Rising prevalence of caries is majorly responsible for market growth. For instance, according to The Global Burden of Disease Study (2016), nearly 2.4 billion individuals have dental caries of permanent teeth and more than 480 million children have dental caries of primary teeth.

Introduction of new formulations is another driver of the market. Glass Ionomer Cement (GIC) is preferred by dental surgeons across the globe, especially in children. Owing to increase in dental caries, researchers and manufacturers are taking efforts to introduce different types of dental cements for meeting varied patient requirements.

In addition, rapid advancements in GIC are expected to drive growth over the forecast period. Some novel developments are fiber or metal reinforced cement, inorganic polymeric oxide, resin-modified ionomer, utilization of nanoparticles & hydroxyapatite, and Sol-Gel method. These advancements are driven by various drawbacks of traditionally used dental materials, such as composite resins (time-consuming and have least technique-sensitive adhesive features) and amalgam (poor aesthetics and contains mercury that is harmful for the human body). Owing to these disadvantages, GICs are gaining popularity. They are easy to use, safer, and have excellent chemical & physical properties.

Increase in oral health awareness initiatives being undertaken across the globe is further estimated to boost demand. In addition, experts and speakers are spreading awareness about the benefits of oral hygiene on their websites & blogs and are promoting & encouraging maintenance of oral health, which aids growth.

Material Insights of Dental Cement Market

On the basis of material, the market is divided into polycarboxylate, zinc oxide eugenol, zinc phosphate, glass ionomer, resin based, and others. Resin-based segment held the maximum share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period.

Resin-based cement is one of the most versatile dental cements. It has various beneficial properties such as water insolubility and thin film thickness, which has resulted in its increased adoption for cementation of resin or ceramic inlays & onlays, metal castings, orthodontic bands & brackets, and ceramic veneers.

Glass ionomer segment is also expected to grow considerably over the forecast period due to better features of this material over traditionally used ones. GIC has thin film thickness, high moisture tolerance, and the ability to release fluoride, which may lead to remineralization of demineralized tooth. Such unique characteristics of this cement are anticipated to boost market demand.

Type Insights of Dental Cement Market

On the basis of type, the market is categorized into permanent and temporary. The permanent cement segment dominated in 2018 and is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period due to various features, such as insolubility in oral fluids, high resistance, and good compatibility with dental tissues.

In addition, permanent dental cement is made of long-lasting materials that are resistant to wear and tear and have a durability of a minimum of 10 years to a maximum of 30 years. They offer quality marginal sealing and help avoid leakage as well as provide optimal protection from external dental tissues.

Temporary cementation is also anticipated to grow steadily since they have a decent hold on dental restoration and teeth. Moreover, they can be easily removed in the future if required. Owing to these reasons, patients initially prefer temporary cementation. In addition, most dentists also prefer temporary cementation to check a restorations margins and contours, in order to assess adaptation of dental tissue to a new material & evaluate the restorations performance.

Application Insights of Dental Cement Market

By application, this market is divided into pulpal protection, luting cements, restorations, and surgical dressings. Luting segment held a significant share in 2018. This can be attributed to the rise in number of restorations at a global level and increase in awareness about dental care. In addition, the easy availability of luting agents is also driving segment growth. Luting agents are selected based on their durability pertaining to fixed restorations.

Restoration segment is expected to be the fastest growing over the forecast period, due to the increasing use of dental cement in restorations. Retention of restorations on a prepared tooth is the main function of dental cement. Hence, growing number of restoration is expected to drive considerable segment growth over the forecast period. Rise in number of dental procedures ultimately boosts the sales of restorative supplies, which also aids segment growth. Apart from retention, dental cement has several advantages in restorations, such as strong marginal seal that helps avoids microleakage & secondary decay and durability, as well as allows easy interior & exterior cleanup. Due to these features, restoration segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the dental cement market in future.

Regional Insights of Dental Cement Market

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2108 owing to well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high disposable income, and extensive research & development activities.

Number of dental restorations in North America is expected to remain high over the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing incidence of tooth decay and innovations in dental materials. Growing focus of consumers on physical appearance and having perfect teeth is also a major driving in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace due to increasing number of dental restorations and growing spending capacity of consumers. In addition, growing dental tourism in emerging economies, such as India, presents an opportunity for industry players. These factors are expected to boost regional market.

Market Share Insights of Dental Cement Market

Some players profiled in report are 3M Company; FGM Produtos Odontologicos; Ivoclar Vivadent AG; Danaher Corporation; Dentsply Sirona; DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH; SHOFU Dental GmbH; SDI Limited; BISCO, Inc.; and Medental International, Inc.

These players are focusing on growth strategies, such as innovations in dental devices and materials, new product developments, and mergers & acquisitions. BISCOs TheraCem won the innovative dental cement award presented by the DENTAL ADVISOR. TheraChem is a self-adhesive, self-etching, fluoride & calcium releasing, dual-cured, radiopaque resin cement.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Dental Cement Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global dental cement market report based on material, type, application, and region:

Material (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Zinc oxide eugenol

Polycarboxylate

Zinc phosphate

Glass ionomer

Resin based

Others

Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Permanent

Temporary

Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Pulpal protection

Luting

Restorations

Surgical dressing

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Dental Cement Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580