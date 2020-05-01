Dental Acrylics Market Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2024

Global Dental Acrylics market is a new report published by Research Trades in an effort

Denture acrylic resins are used for the base of dentures. They may be traditional heat-cured, cold-cured or self-cured. Color stability is important as well, as is strength, durability and comfort. Preference of the dental technician fabricating the dentures will ultimately be the deciding factor to which denture acrylic resin is chosen.

Scope of the Report:

Dental acrylic resin production is high-tech industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the United States dental acrylic resin industry, more of which are located in South and Midwest. The main market players are Dentsply, Ivoclar Vivadent, Lang Dental, Keystone Industries.

Dental acrylic resin is used in denture base, denture and others. Report data showed that 75.07% of the dental acrylic resin market demand in denture base, 18.24% in denture in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more dental acrylic resin. So, dental acrylic resin has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high quality dental acrylic resin through improving manufacturing process. It is predicted that high quality dental acrylic resin will become the mainstream product in the future.

The major raw materials for dental acrylic resin are PMMA, Benzoyl Peroxide and others. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of dental acrylic resin, and then impact the price of dental acrylic resin. Additionally, the quality of raw materials would also impact the quality of dental acrylic resin.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents a downward trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Dental Acrylics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Dental Acrylics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dentsply

Ivoclar Vivadent

Lang Dental

Keystone Industries

Heraeus Kulzer

GC?America

Yates Motloid

Esschem

Fricke Dental

Astron Dental

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Heat Cure Acrylic Resin

Self-Curing Acrylic Resin

Cold Cure Acrylic Resin

Light-Cured Acrylic Resin

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Denture Base

Denture

Others

