Demand Scenario of Minimal Residual Disease Market to Reveal Positive Outlook Through 2019 – 2029

The minimal residual diseases are leukemic cells that stay in a patient during or after treatment. The ongoing treatment of cancer through chemotherapy or radiotherapy is not every time capable of eliminating all the carcinogenic cells and it may moreover be a cause of malignancy. Minimal residual disease test is useful to confirm the traces of leukemic cells during and after the treatment of cancer.

The different treatments employed throughout the onset can be tested by minimal residual disease confirmatory test to check the efficacy of the different tests and choose the best treatment to eradicate the cancer cells. The recurrence of cancer and cell proliferation can be quantitatively measured by the minimal residual disease test.

US FDA approved first Next-Generation Sequencing based test; clonoSEQ Assay that uses multiplex polymerase chain reaction and NGS to identify and quantify certain gene sequences extracted from bone marrow of patients suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukemia and myeloma.

Minimal Residual Disease Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising number of patients with cancer is expected to be the prime factor for the growth of minimal residual disease market. The awareness among people to confirm the presence of carcinogens is expected to be the one of the surging drivers for the minimal residual disease market. The patients with ongoing cancer treatment is anticipated to be the most important factor that will grow the minimal residual disease market.

The inability of flow cytometry, FISH and polymerase chain reactions to quantify beyond 1 per 100,000 cells is certainly expected to shift the focus of patients towards minimal residual disease market with novel technologies that detect approximately 10 times more for recurrence. The organ transplants wherein major histocompatibility test is required can be one of the applications where minimal residual disease tests employed for more specificity.

The highly funded oncology testing market is expected to rise the number of technologies and the specificity of each test which will help grow the minimal residual disease market.

Minimal Residual Disease Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the minimal residual disease market can be segmented on the basis of test technique, detection target, test type, end user and geography.

Based on test technique, the global minimal residual disease market is segmented as:

PCR

FISH

NGS

Based on detection target, the global minimal residual disease market is segmented as:

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Solid Tumors

Other

Based on test type, the global minimal residual disease market is segmented as:

DNA-based test

RNA-based test

Immunological test

Based on end user, the global minimal residual disease market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Laboratory centers

Specialty Clinics

Minimal Residual Disease Market: Overview

The minimal residual disease market is broadly classified into FISH, PCR and NGS depending on the test carried out for the detection of the minimal residual disease. Based on the test type the minimal residual disease market is segmented into DNA based test, RNA based test and immunological test.

The segmentation of minimal residual disease market based on the detection target is solid tumors, lymphoma, leukemia and others. The end users of the minimal residual disease market can be hospitals, laboratory centers and specialty clinics.

Minimal Residual Disease Market: Regional Outlook

North America is one of the most prevalent regions in the world for minimal residual disease market, followed by Europe. However, rise in medical tourism in regions such as Brazil, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore also offer lucrative opportunity for the growth of the minimal residual disease market. Rising number of hospitals in developing regions such as Asia pacific is expected to offer significant growth opportunity for the minimal residual disease market.

Minimal Residual Disease Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global minimal residual disease market are Adaptive Biotechnologies, Proteus Digital Health, Juno Therapeutics, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Kite Pharma, iRepertoire, Inc, Macrogen Corp, Natera, Inc., Macrogen Corp and others.

The report on minimal residual disease market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report on minimal residual disease market provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report on minimal residual disease market also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report on Minimal Residual Disease Market covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Report on Minimal Residual Disease Market includes the regional analysis for

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia & New Zealand)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest of MEA)

