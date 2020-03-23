Deep Learning and Machine Learning Market Size 2020 Industry by Manufacturers, Growth Insights, Demand Analysis, Geographical Expansion and Development Status by 2025

The market is driven by increasing applicability in the autonomous vehicles and a healthcare industry is expected to contribute to the industry growth significantly. In addition, major drivers for this market are improving computing power and declining hardware cost; the increasing adoption of cloud-based technology; deep learning usage in big data analytics; and growing AI adoption in customer-centric services.

The increasing adoption of deep learning software solutions in various applications, such as smartphone assistants, ATMs that read checks, voice and image recognition software on social network, and software that serves up ads on many websites, is driving the growth of machine learning technology in the deep learning market.

North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2017. Demand for deep learning applications, such as image recognition, signal recognition, and data mining, in industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, and IT and telecommunications is expected to drive the growth of the deep learning market in North America.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Advanced Micro Devices, ARM Ltd, Clarifai, Entilic, Google, Hyper Verge, IBM, Intel, Microsoft and NVIDIA.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Deep Learning & Machine Learning Market — Industry Outlook

4 Deep Learning & Machine Learning Market Type Outlook

5 Deep Learning & Machine Learning Market End User Outlook

6 Deep Learning & Machine Learning Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

