Death Care Market Expected to reach $ 132100Mn with CAGR 3.2% by 2026: Top Companies-Batesville,Chemed Corp, StoneMor Partners, Carriage Services, Guangzhou Funeral Parlor, Nirvana Asia Ltd., Amedisys Inc., LHC Group Inc.

Death care includes companies who provide death-related goods and services such as funerals, burials, cremations, coffins, lots in cemeteries, headstones and memorials. The Death Care industry is divided into three segments: the ceremony and tribute (funeral or memorial service); the disposition of remains through cremation or burial (internment); and memorialization in the form of monuments, marker inscriptions or memorial art

Asia-Pacific and North America are the largest market of Death Care. In 2018, the revenue market share of Death Care was about 31.73% in Asia-Pacific, while the market share in North America was about 27.77%.

In 2018, the global Death Care market size was 105900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 132100 million US$ by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2020-2026.

In 2018, the global Death Care market size was 105900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 132100 million US$ by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2020-2026.

Global Death Care Market Professional Report 2020 is an in-depth study analyzing the current state of the Market.

Global Death Care Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 120 pages

Topographically, the Global Death Care Market are segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The key players have been highlighted on the basis of various business strategies and the marketing tactics. This helps provide a strong understanding of the overall market. In addition, the financial overview, recent developments, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and mergers and acquisitions in the market have been discussed in depth.

Major Players in Death Care Market are:

• Service Corporation International

• Batesville

• Chemed Corp

• Matthews International Corporation

• StoneMor Partners

• Wilbert Funeral Services

• Carriage Services

• Fu Shou Yuan International Group

• Lung Yen Life Service Corp

• Guangzhou Funeral Parlor

• Nirvana Asia Ltd.

• Amedisys Inc.

• Shanghai Longhua Funeral Parlor

• LHC Group Inc.

• Shanghai Songheyuan

• Park Lawn Corporation

• Shanhai Haiwan Qinyuan

• Victoriaville & Co.

• Sauder Funeral Products

• Thacker Caskets

• …

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, Global, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Funeral Homes

• Cemeteries

• Others

Market segment by Application, split into

• At-Need

• Pre

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Death Care Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2026)

1.4.2 Funeral Homes

1.4.3 Cemeteries

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Death Care Market Share by Application (2014-2026)

1.5.2 At-Need

1.5.3 Pre-Need

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Death Care Market Size

2.2 Death Care Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Death Care Market Size by Regions (2014-2026)

2.2.2 Death Care Market Share by Regions (2014-2020)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Death Care Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Death Care Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.1.2 Global Death Care Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.1.3 Global Death Care Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Death Care Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Death Care Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Death Care Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Service Corporation International

12.1.1 Service Corporation International Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Death Care Introduction

12.1.4 Service Corporation International Revenue in Death Care Business (2014-2020)

12.1.5 Service Corporation International Recent Development

12.2 Batesville

12.2.1 Batesville Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Death Care Introduction

12.2.4 Batesville Revenue in Death Care Business (2014-2020)

12.2.5 Batesville Recent Development

12.3 Chemed Corp

Continued…

