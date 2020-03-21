Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global Dead Sea mud cosmetics market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2018. Growing awareness about the benefits, such as skin rejuvenation, skin metabolism enhancement, anti-toxic, and stress relieving, of salts and mud extracted from the Dead Sea has been driving the market across the world. Furthermore, shifting consumer preference towards natural products in order to avoid the skin problems caused by synthetic products is expected to expand the scope of personal care products derived from the Dead Sea minerals.

Importance of the Dead Sea mud has been increasing as functional ingredients in the formulation of different personal care products due to its numerous medicinal properties. These ingredients contain various minerals such as sodium, silicon, calcium, potassium, and magnesium that are extracted from the saltiest water body of the world. It helps in curing skin problems including Psoriasis, Acne, stretch marks, aging signs, and Eczema. The mud mask removes dead skin and impurities from the body. Furthermore, the product is useful for the treatment of arthritis, chronic back pain, muscle relaxation, and blood circulation.

Over the past few years, concerns over personality development has been increasing, along with rising purchasing power of the middle-income class in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil, are fueling the growth of the market. In addition, increasing spending on anti-aging products among consumers at a global level is expected to accelerate the growth of the market over the upcoming years.

Inadequate availability and high cost of the products may hamper the growth of the market in the near future. On the other hand, presence of a small number of competitors in the industry could benefit the market players to gain a large market share. The market can be described as oligopolistic in nature, which comprises only a small number of players.

Distribution Channel Insights

Offline channel held the largest share of over 85.0% in 2018. Consumers prefer to buy cosmetics from health and beauty retailers and pharmacy chains across the globe. On the other hand, growing penetration of supermarkets and hypermarkets in the developing countries including Brazil, India, and Bangladesh, have fueled the sales of offline distribution channel over the years. The producers have been collaborating with local or regional retail chains in order to expand their reach in each region.

The online distribution channel is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.9% from 2019 to 2025. Over the past few years, beauty products have become one of the most common items purchased through e-commerce. This distribution channel has become more convenient for the consumers due to its hassle-free delivery and checkout process. The leading e-commerce cosmetics retailers include Amazon, Walmart, Sephora, FEELUNIQUE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, and Strawberrynet.

Product Insights of Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market

As of 2018, body products held the largest share of 36.0%. These segments include a wide variety of products such as face washes, moisturizers, serums, mask, scrub, creams, soaps, and body wash. Mineral-based facial products, especially the Dead Sea mud mask and scrub, have gained significant popularity in spas and salons across the globe. Similarly, luxurious bath salts have gained significant popularity among high and middle-class consumers as they are capable of enhancing the skin by cleansing, detoxifying, and stimulating it.

Hair products are expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.6% from 2019 to 2025. Rising importance of hair growth and hair fall protection among the consumers across the world is boosting the demand for various products, including shampoo, conditioner, and hair mask. Furthermore, increasing demand for organic hair care products across the world, along with escalating spending on personal care products, is boosting the segment growth. Over the past few years, demand for the Dead Sea minerals enriched hair sprays has been rising as they provide a thick and wavy look to the hair. This growing trend has widened the scope for the manufacturers in the hair care sector.

Regional Insights of Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market

As of 2018, North America dominated the Dead Sea mud cosmetics market, accounting for more than 35.0% share of the global revenue. Growing consumers concern about the negative effects of synthetic personal care products has been boosting the demand for natural products in this region. Over the past few years, drugstores, specialty organic cosmetics stores, and supermarkets and hypermarkets of this region have been witnessing significant growth in the organic product segment. As a result, Ahava has collaborated with the beauty retail chains including Lord & Taylor, Nordstrom, and Ulta to cater to the increasing demand for the product.

Middle East and Africa is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 12.6% from 2019 to 2025. Rising spending on beauty products in the Middle Eastern countries including Israel, UAE, and Jordan is a key factor boosting market growth in this region. However, consumers in Japan and China have also been spending increasingly on premium beauty products. This trend is expected to affect the market growth positively in the near future.

Market Share Insights of Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market

Key manufacturers of this industry include Ahava Dead Sea Laboratories, Limited; Aroma Dead Sea; KAWAR-Dead Sea Products; Aqua Mineral; Biscol Group; H&B Health and Beauty Ltd.; AVANI Supreme Inc.; SabonNYC, Lush; and Asutra. Over the past few years, the companies of this industry have been investing significantly in product promotion and marketing. For instance, Ahava Dead Sea Laboratories has spent about USD 20 million into an advertising campaign to enhance brand awareness among consumers. The company has emphasized on mobile advertising to capture consumers attention.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels, and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global Dead Sea mud cosmetics market report based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Facial

Hair

Body

Eye

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Offline

Online

