Data Protection as a Service Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2020-2026 | Leading Top Key Players – IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell Inc., Cisco Inc., Oracle Corporation, VMWARE INC., Commvault Systems Inc., Veritas Technologies LLC, Asigra Inc.

Data Protection-as-a-Service (DPaaS) is one of the most promising cloud-based service, widely used for providing data privacy and security.

The Global Data Protection As A Service (DPaas) Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026.

Scope of global data protection as a service (DPaaS) market includes – by Service Type (Storage-as-a-Service, Backup-as-Service, Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service), by Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), by Industry Type (BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Others), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Some of the major factors which are driving the growth of the market include – Increasing need of data security due to rapidly increasing data, and increasing number of regulations regarding the adoption of data protection solutions. However, increasing hidden costs of cloud-based storage may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

No.of Pages – 121 & No of Key Players – 10

The key players profiled in the market include:

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Dell Inc.

Cisco Inc.

Oracle Corporation

VMWARE INC.

Commvault Systems Inc.

Veritas Technologies LLC

Asigra Inc.

……

The data protection as a service (DPaaS) market is primarily segmented based on service type, by deployment type, by industry type, and region –

Based on service type, the market is divided into:

Storage-as-a-Service

Backup-as-Service

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service

Based on deployment type, the market is divided into:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Based on industry type, the market is divided into:

BFSI

Healthcare

Government & Defense

IT & Telecom

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as, technological advancements, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, regional, by service type, deployment type, and by industry type wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key product, and unique selling points

Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, by service type, deployment type, and industry type with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Vendors

Associations and Industry Bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and product trends and dynamics, and product capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their Market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the Market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Service Providers

Key Vendors

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

Methodology and Scope Data Protection as a Service Market— Market Overview Data Protection as a Service Market by Solutions Outlook

Data Protection as a Service Market by Organization Size Outlook Data Protection as a Service Market by Vertical Outlook Data Protection as a Service Market Regional Outlook Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Data Protection as a Service Manufacturing Cost Analysis Key Insights

End of the report

Disclaimer

