Data Catalog Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025

Competitive Key Vendors operating in the Data Catalog Market:-

Collibra, Zaloni, Microsoft, IBM, Alation, Tamr, Waterline Data, Alteryx, Informatica, TIBCO Software, AWS, Datawatch

Segmentation Covered In Global Data Catalog Market Report are:

By Types:

Business Intelligence Tools

Mobile and Web Applications

Enterprise Applications

By Applications:

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Retail and Ecommerce

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Research and Academia

Others

Geographically Regions Covered in this Report:

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

South America

