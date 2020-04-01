Dairy Stabilizers Market Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis And Industry Outlook 2018 to 2028

The Dairy Stabilizers market is likely to experience enormous opportunities globally, owing to the increasing consumption of dairy-based products. Increasing urbanization has led to increased use of fast foods and processed foods which are known to have high chemical ingredients. These chemically made ingredients have a harmful impact on one’s health.

One of the major health issue due to the consumption of these foods is the rise in the problem of obesity among consumers worldwide. To cope with the unhealthy lifestyle and eating habits, the consumers have started consuming more of the dairy products. To preserve dairy products for long hours in the household kitchen, restaurants as well as in the industrial sector, the dairy stabilizers serve a wide variety of functions.

The need for natural dairy stabilizers, which do not alter the taste and the texture of the products is rising, which triggers the growth of the overall dairy stabilizers market significantly. Moreover, the reduced consumption of meat is boosting the demand for dairy products. The non-meat markets such as dairy and vegetables have experienced tremendous growth in the past few years and will continue to grow even in the future, leading to an increase in the dairy stabilizers market.

A recent XploreMR Study envisages the dairy stabilizers market to expand at a rate of 4.7% in terms of value sales throughout the forecast period (2019-2028). The organic dairy stabilizers will continue to lead the market share throughout the forecast period, whereas, the conventional dairy stabilizers are likely to witness slow growth during the forecast period.

Abilities to Texturize and Promote Water Retention Continue to Uplift Applicability in Dairy Industry

Multiple applications of dairy stabilizers are majorly driving the global demand, thus acting as an infuser for the growth of dairy stabilizers market. The dairy stabilizers are mainly added to enhance the texture and stability of the dairy products. Further, the texture is essential for every dairy product, whether it is an ice-cream or yogurt. Dairy Stabilizers can also be used as a thickening and gelling agent.

One of the prominent requirement of the dairy products is the moisture retention which needs to blend in the dairy products thoroughly, thus dairy stabilizers serve the function of moisture retention in the dairy products. Taking into account the several properties and purposes served by dairy stabilizers, the global dairy stabilizers have enormous opportunities in store for the market players.

However, the rise in the vegan population may deter the growth of the dairy stabilizers in future as people are slowly shifting towards the plant-based milk and milk products.

Innovations Targeting Effectiveness of Dairy Stabilizers Boosting sales

Many prominent companies are primarily concentrating on the development of enhanced and application-specific dairy stabilizers, which are specifically designed to maintain stability and add desirable properties to specific products.

Globally, the researchers and the manufacturers are mainly focusing on increasing effectiveness of the dairy stabilizers. Fiberstar, Inc., in the year 2016 launched an ingredient Citri-Fi 125, which acts as a natural citrus fiber. The ingredient provides enhanced emulsifying and stabilization properties and is used in various industries such as dairy, bakery, and meat industry.

Dairy food system often relies on custom ingredient blends to achieve the best stability; there are multiple types of dairy stabilizers available including Natural gums (guar gum, xanthan gum, karaya gum, gum acacia, and locust bean gum), carrageenan, pectin, agar, starch, gelatin, and others. Among these types, the natural gums have gained massive popularity among the manufacturers as compared to other types.

Market in Emerging Countries Likely to Witness Remarkable Growth

Increase in the invasion of new and local entrants in dairy stabilizers market is leading the global market towards vigorous growth in the emerging economies, mainly in the North America and Europe region as compared to MEA and Latin America, where the dairy stabilizers market has attained a certain level of saturation.

Global dairy stabilizers market is expected to grow significantly as the manufacturers are more focused towards offering dairy stabilizers in various types and to a wide variety of applications to increase their customer base. The South Asian region is expected to be the high growth market for the dairy stabilizers. The dairy stabilizers market in South Asia is expected to grow 1.8 times in 2028 as compared to 2019.