D-amino Acid Market Outlook Analysis 2019-2029

The study provides a conclusive view of the global D-amino acid market by segmenting it in terms of product and end-use industry. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for D-amino acid in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual product and end-use industry segments across all the regions. Key players operating in the D-amino acid market are Evonik Industries AG, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., YONEYAMA YAKUHIN KOGYO CO., LTD, Central Drug House (P) Ltd., Zhangjiagang Huachang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid Co., Ltd, Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd, Kyowa Hakkon Kirin Co. Ltd, AnaSpec, Inc., and Varsal Chemicals. Market players have been profiled in terms of critical aspects such as company overview, business overview, financial overview, and strategic overview.

The report offers the estimated size of the D-amino acid market for 2018 and the forecast for the next eight years. The size of the global market has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on product and end-use industry segments of the D-amino acid market. Market size and forecast for each major product and end-use industry segment have been provided in terms of the global, regional, and country-level markets.

In order to compile the research report, in-depth interviews and discussions have been conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global D-amino Acid Market, by Product

D-Alanine

D-Glutamic Acid

D-Aspartic Acid

D-Methionine

D-Threonine

D-Tryptophan

D-Leucine

D-Phenylalanine

D-Valine

Others (D-Histidine, D-Proline, D-Serine, etc.)

Global D-amino Acid Market, by End-use Industry

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Animal Feed

Others (Research Institutes, Laboratories, etc.)

Global D-amino Acid Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Comprehensive analysis of the D-amino acid market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

List of market trends useful for building the roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the D-amino acid market at the global, regional, and country levels

Extensive analysis with respect to price trends that are expected to impact the outlook for the global D-amino acid market between 2018 and 2026

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and detailed competition landscape of key players dominating the market to help understand the competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

List of reactants and their subsequent products (D-amino acids) adopted by key players operating in the market

Detailed list of potential clients, manufacturers, and suppliers with their level of integration to identify diverse opportunities across the value chain

Table of Content of The Report

Chapter 1- D-amino Acid Industry Overview:

1.1 Definition of D-amino Acid

1.2 Brief Introduction of Major Classifications

1.3 Brief Introduction of Major Applications

1.4 Brief Introduction of Major Regions

Chapter 2- Production Market Analysis:

2.1 Global Production Market Analysis

2.1.1 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

2.1.2 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 3- Sales Market Analysis:

3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis

Chapter 4- Consumption Market Analysis:

4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis

4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter 5- Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6- Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 7- Major Classification Analysis

Chapter 8- Major Application Analysis

Chapter 9- Industry Chain Analysis:

9.1 Up Stream Industries Analysis

9.2 Manufacturing Analysis