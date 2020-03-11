CROWD ANALYTICS MARKET PREDICTED TO HIT $1,531 MILLION BY 2026 – LEADING DEVELOPERS PROFILED SUCH AS AGT INTERNATIONAL GMBH, CROWD DYNAMICS INTERNATIONAL, CROWD VISION LIMITED

In 2018, the global Crowd Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach $1,531 Million US$ by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 18.7% during 2019-2026.

The crowd analytics market is segmented by standalone solution, service, application, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period; as the deployment of crowd analytics solutions is increasing, so the services associated with it is also growing.

Organizations are rapidly deploying crowd analytics solutions either on-premises or on cloud. The demand for cloud-based crowd analytics solutions is increasing due to the cost-effective and time-efficient features of cloud; its growth is specifically high in enterprises, where low cost solutions are much required.

The key players covered in this study

Nokia Corporation

AGT International

NEC Corporation

Walkbase

Spigit, Inc.

Sightcorp BV.

Wavestore

Savannah Simulations AG

Crowdanalytix, Inc.

Securion Systems

Crowd Dynamics

The services segment including professional and managed services are on high demand in crowd analytics market, due to an increase in the need to manage data from conception and analysis and to archive at the appropriate space and time. Moreover, comprehensive planning, installing, and configuration of the software have also augmented the service segment growth in the crowd analytics market.

The Crowd Analytics Market report also includes the bifurcation of the Crowd Analytics Market based on the kind of service or product, technology, end-users, applications, and others. Further, it entails extensive data in relation to specific business & financial terms, predictable market growth, market strategies, and so on. Also, the report entails the Crowd Analytics Market computed expected CAGR of the market founded on previous records concerning the Crowd Analytics Market and existing market trends accompanied by future developments.

Crowd Analytics Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-premises

Crowd Analytics Market segment by Application, split into

Customer management

Marketing campaign measurement

Market forecasting

Pricing analytics

Revenue optimization

Incident response and alerting

Additionally, the report also encompasses clarification of key factors that are anticipated to considerably drive or obstruct the Crowd Analytics Market’s growth. It also divulges the future impact of enforcing regulations and policies on the expansion of the Crowd Analytics Market.

