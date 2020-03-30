Cranial and Facial Implants Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The Cranial and Facial Implants Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Cranial and facial implants are the implants used during cranial and facial reconstruction to repair abnormalities in the shape of the skull and facial features resulting from injury, infection, malignancy, birth defects or any genetic disorders. Cranial or facial defects that are lesser than 3 cm in diameter do not require reconstruction can be repaired with bone cement and if greater than 3 cm are treated with cranial or facial implants. Generally, custom-made implants are designed for the patients depending upon the patient’s condition. Cranial or facial implants are made of biocompatible materials such as polymethyl methacrylate, porous polyethylene and titanium and the material of the implants depends upon the surgeon’s decision.

According to the Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT), approximately 1.3 million people die in road accidents and an additional 20-30 million gets disabled or injured. World Health Organization (WHO), estimates road traffic injuries to be the 8th leading cause of death for people of all age groups. Rising incidence of accidents, rising prevalence of acquired or congenital deformities of the face along with technological advancements in plastic surgery procedures are the key driving factors in cranial and facial implants market.

Key Market Trends

Porous Polyethylene Implants Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Cranial and Facial Implants Market

– Porous Polyethylene Implants are ideal for craniofacial reconstruction and augmentation due to its porous nature, excellent soft-tissue growth and coverage.

– According to World Health Organization (WHO), estimates road traffic accidents cause more than 1.35 million deaths and up to 50 million injuries globally and road traffic injuries are the 8th leading cause of death for people of all age groups.

– Porous polyethylene implants segment hold a significant market share in the cranial and facial implants market and are anticipated to show a similar trend over the forecast period due to lower material cost and the ability to suture the extraocular muscles directly to it without the use of covering material such as fascia or sclera.

– Rising incidence of accidents and rising prevalence of acquired or congenital deformities of the face are the key driving factors in the porous polyethylene implants segment.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to hold a major market share in the global cranial and facial implants market due to the rising incidence of accidents and brain injuries and rising prevalence of acquired or congenital deformities of the face in this region. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in the United States, about 15.6 million cosmetic procedures were performed in the year 2014 and the number is expected to grow a rate of over 3.0% every year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the year 2015, about 27.6 million people in the United States were treated in an emergency department for injuries. Furthermore, technological advancements in plastic surgery procedures and growing healthcare expenditure levels are fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.

Competitive Landscape

The Cranial and Facial Implants Market is consolidated competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Stryker Corporation, KLS Martin Group, Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, Osteomed L.P, Medartis AG, Integra Lifesciences, Matrix Surgical USA, Calavera Surgical Design and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

