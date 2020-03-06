Craft Soda Market lifts 2020 outlook | Batch Craft Soda, Bai brands, Jones Soda

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Craft Soda’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Tuxen Brewing Co. (Denmark), Five Star Soda (United States), Batch Craft Soda (United States), Brooklyn Organics (United States), Blue Sky (United States), Dry Soda Co. (United States), Excel Bottling (United States), Bai brands. (United States), Jones Soda Co. (United States) and Wild Poppy Company (United States).

Craft soda is the type of soft drink and it is flavored carbonate drink available in different flavored such as root beer, orange, passion fruit, berries, tropical fruits, and others. There is two type of craft soda such as natural and organic. Attractive packaging and marketing will help to boost the global craft soda market. The craft soda is available in glass, pouches, and cans. The craft soda majorly comes under non-traditional soft drink flavoring to invite a lot of buyers viewing for replacements.

Global Craft Soda The manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global Craft Soda Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most talented or commercial areas for investments. The report also provides a detailed synopsis of the competitive scenario, wherein complete business profiles of some of the prime companies in the market are included.

Geographically World Global Craft Soda markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Craft Soda markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

Market Drivers

Rising Awareness about Unhealthy Ingredients in Soft Drinks

High Demand due to Organic Source

Market Trend

Upsurging Demand due To Clean Labels

Adoption of Different Flavors

Restraints

Increasing Competition in Beverages Manufactures

Opportunities

New Product Launch to Capture the Untapped Market

Challenges

Strict Government Regulations for Artificial Ingredients and Labeling & Packaging

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Craft Soda Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

The Global Craft Soda is segmented by following:

By Type (Natural, Organic), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Food Service and Drinking places, Convenience & Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Other), End User (Teenagers, Young Adults, Middle-Aged Adults)

