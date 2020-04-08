COVID-19 is Impacting the Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market [2020-2026]

Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.

The Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market: CVS Health (CVS), Express Scripts, OptumRx (UnitedHealth), Humana Pharmacy Solutions, Prime Therapeutics, Medimpact Healthcare, Magellan Health, BC/BS, Vidalink, Sea Rainbow, Cachet

Segment Analysis

Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Segmentation By Product: commercial health plans, self-insured employer plans, Medicare Part D plans, Federal Employees Health Benefits Program, state government employee plans

Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Segmentation By Application: Mail-order Pharmacy Services, Non-mail Pharmacy Services

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview of Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM)

1.1 Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Overview

1.1.1 Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Industry

1.7.1.1 Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 commercial health plans

2.5 self-insured employer plans

2.6 Medicare Part D plans

2.7 Federal Employees Health Benefits Program

2.8 state government employee plans

3 Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Mail-order Pharmacy Services

3.5 Non-mail Pharmacy Services

4 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 CVS Health (CVS)

5.1.1 CVS Health (CVS) Profile

5.1.2 CVS Health (CVS) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 CVS Health (CVS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 CVS Health (CVS) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 CVS Health (CVS) Recent Developments

5.2 Express Scripts

5.2.1 Express Scripts Profile

5.2.2 Express Scripts Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Express Scripts Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Express Scripts Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Express Scripts Recent Developments

5.3 OptumRx (UnitedHealth)

5.5.1 OptumRx (UnitedHealth) Profile

5.3.2 OptumRx (UnitedHealth) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 OptumRx (UnitedHealth) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 OptumRx (UnitedHealth) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Humana Pharmacy Solutions Recent Developments

5.4 Humana Pharmacy Solutions

5.4.1 Humana Pharmacy Solutions Profile

5.4.2 Humana Pharmacy Solutions Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Humana Pharmacy Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Humana Pharmacy Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Humana Pharmacy Solutions Recent Developments

5.5 Prime Therapeutics

5.5.1 Prime Therapeutics Profile

5.5.2 Prime Therapeutics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Prime Therapeutics Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Prime Therapeutics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Prime Therapeutics Recent Developments

5.6 Medimpact Healthcare

5.6.1 Medimpact Healthcare Profile

5.6.2 Medimpact Healthcare Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Medimpact Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Medimpact Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Medimpact Healthcare Recent Developments

5.7 Magellan Health

5.7.1 Magellan Health Profile

5.7.2 Magellan Health Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Magellan Health Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Magellan Health Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Magellan Health Recent Developments

5.8 BC/BS

5.8.1 BC/BS Profile

5.8.2 BC/BS Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 BC/BS Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 BC/BS Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 BC/BS Recent Developments

5.9 Vidalink

5.9.1 Vidalink Profile

5.9.2 Vidalink Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Vidalink Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Vidalink Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Vidalink Recent Developments

5.10 Sea Rainbow

5.10.1 Sea Rainbow Profile

5.10.2 Sea Rainbow Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Sea Rainbow Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Sea Rainbow Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Sea Rainbow Recent Developments

5.11 Cachet

5.11.1 Cachet Profile

5.11.2 Cachet Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Cachet Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Cachet Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Cachet Recent Developments

6 North America Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) by Players and by Application

8.1 China Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Rest of Asia Pacific Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Latin America Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 Middle East & Africa Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Research Finding /Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

