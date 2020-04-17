COVID-19 is Impacting the Functional Apparel Market | Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities & Growth Analysis 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Functional Apparel Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Functional Apparel Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Functional Apparel Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Functional Apparel Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Functional Apparel Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Functional Apparel market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Functional Apparel Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Functional Apparel Market: Nike, Adidas, Under Armor, PVH Corp., Puma, Anta, VF Corporation, Gap, Columbia Sportswear, Perry Ellis International, Lululemon Athletica, LiNing, Sketchers, Asics Corporation, HanesBrands, Amer Sports, PEAK, Ralph Lauren, 361sport, MIZUNO Corporation

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Functional Apparel Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Functional Apparel Market Segmentation By Product: Sports Wear, Protective Clothing

Global Functional Apparel Market Segmentation By Application: Professional Athletic, Amateur Sport, Outdoor Application, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Functional Apparel Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Functional Apparel Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Functional Apparel Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Functional Apparel Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Functional Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Sports Wear

1.4.3 Protective Clothing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Functional Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Professional Athletic

1.5.3 Amateur Sport

1.5.4 Outdoor Application

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Functional Apparel Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Functional Apparel Industry

1.6.1.1 Functional Apparel Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Functional Apparel Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Functional Apparel Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Functional Apparel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Functional Apparel Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Functional Apparel Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Functional Apparel Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Functional Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Functional Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Functional Apparel Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Functional Apparel Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Functional Apparel Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Functional Apparel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Functional Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Functional Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Functional Apparel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Functional Apparel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Functional Apparel Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Functional Apparel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Functional Apparel Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Functional Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Functional Apparel Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Functional Apparel Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Functional Apparel Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Functional Apparel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Functional Apparel Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Functional Apparel Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Functional Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Functional Apparel Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Functional Apparel Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Functional Apparel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Functional Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Functional Apparel Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Functional Apparel Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Functional Apparel Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Functional Apparel Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Functional Apparel Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Functional Apparel Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Functional Apparel Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Functional Apparel Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Functional Apparel Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Functional Apparel by Country

6.1.1 North America Functional Apparel Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Functional Apparel Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Functional Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Functional Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Functional Apparel by Country

7.1.1 Europe Functional Apparel Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Functional Apparel Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Functional Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Functional Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Functional Apparel by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Functional Apparel Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Functional Apparel Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Functional Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Functional Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Functional Apparel by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Functional Apparel Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Functional Apparel Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Functional Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Functional Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Apparel by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Apparel Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Apparel Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Functional Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nike

11.1.1 Nike Corporation Information

11.1.2 Nike Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Nike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Nike Functional Apparel Products Offered

11.1.5 Nike Recent Development

11.2 Adidas

11.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information

11.2.2 Adidas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Adidas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Adidas Functional Apparel Products Offered

11.2.5 Adidas Recent Development

11.3 Under Armor

11.3.1 Under Armor Corporation Information

11.3.2 Under Armor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Under Armor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Under Armor Functional Apparel Products Offered

11.3.5 Under Armor Recent Development

11.4 PVH Corp.

11.4.1 PVH Corp. Corporation Information

11.4.2 PVH Corp. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 PVH Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 PVH Corp. Functional Apparel Products Offered

11.4.5 PVH Corp. Recent Development

11.5 Puma

11.5.1 Puma Corporation Information

11.5.2 Puma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Puma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Puma Functional Apparel Products Offered

11.5.5 Puma Recent Development

11.6 Anta

11.6.1 Anta Corporation Information

11.6.2 Anta Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Anta Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Anta Functional Apparel Products Offered

11.6.5 Anta Recent Development

11.7 VF Corporation

11.7.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information

11.7.2 VF Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 VF Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 VF Corporation Functional Apparel Products Offered

11.7.5 VF Corporation Recent Development

11.8 Gap

11.8.1 Gap Corporation Information

11.8.2 Gap Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Gap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Gap Functional Apparel Products Offered

11.8.5 Gap Recent Development

11.9 Columbia Sportswear

11.9.1 Columbia Sportswear Corporation Information

11.9.2 Columbia Sportswear Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Columbia Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Columbia Sportswear Functional Apparel Products Offered

11.9.5 Columbia Sportswear Recent Development

11.10 Perry Ellis International

11.10.1 Perry Ellis International Corporation Information

11.10.2 Perry Ellis International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Perry Ellis International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Perry Ellis International Functional Apparel Products Offered

11.10.5 Perry Ellis International Recent Development

11.1 Nike

11.1.1 Nike Corporation Information

11.1.2 Nike Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Nike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Nike Functional Apparel Products Offered

11.1.5 Nike Recent Development

11.12 LiNing

11.12.1 LiNing Corporation Information

11.12.2 LiNing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 LiNing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 LiNing Products Offered

11.12.5 LiNing Recent Development

11.13 Sketchers

11.13.1 Sketchers Corporation Information

11.13.2 Sketchers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Sketchers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Sketchers Products Offered

11.13.5 Sketchers Recent Development

11.14 Asics Corporation

11.14.1 Asics Corporation Corporation Information

11.14.2 Asics Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Asics Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Asics Corporation Products Offered

11.14.5 Asics Corporation Recent Development

11.15 HanesBrands

11.15.1 HanesBrands Corporation Information

11.15.2 HanesBrands Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 HanesBrands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 HanesBrands Products Offered

11.15.5 HanesBrands Recent Development

11.16 Amer Sports

11.16.1 Amer Sports Corporation Information

11.16.2 Amer Sports Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Amer Sports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Amer Sports Products Offered

11.16.5 Amer Sports Recent Development

11.17 PEAK

11.17.1 PEAK Corporation Information

11.17.2 PEAK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 PEAK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 PEAK Products Offered

11.17.5 PEAK Recent Development

11.18 Ralph Lauren

11.18.1 Ralph Lauren Corporation Information

11.18.2 Ralph Lauren Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Ralph Lauren Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Ralph Lauren Products Offered

11.18.5 Ralph Lauren Recent Development

11.19 361sport

11.19.1 361sport Corporation Information

11.19.2 361sport Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 361sport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 361sport Products Offered

11.19.5 361sport Recent Development

11.20 MIZUNO Corporation

11.20.1 MIZUNO Corporation Corporation Information

11.20.2 MIZUNO Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 MIZUNO Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 MIZUNO Corporation Products Offered

11.20.5 MIZUNO Corporation Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Functional Apparel Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Functional Apparel Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Functional Apparel Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Functional Apparel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Functional Apparel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Functional Apparel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Functional Apparel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Functional Apparel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Functional Apparel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Functional Apparel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Functional Apparel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Functional Apparel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Functional Apparel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Functional Apparel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Functional Apparel Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Functional Apparel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Functional Apparel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Functional Apparel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Functional Apparel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Functional Apparel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Functional Apparel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Functional Apparel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Functional Apparel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Functional Apparel Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Functional Apparel Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

