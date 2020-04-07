COVID-19 Impact: Plastic Decking Market 2020| Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States, April 2020: The report on the global Plastic Decking market is a compilation of intelligent, broad research studies that will help players and stakeholders to make informed business decisions in future. It offers specific and reliable recommendations for players to better tackle challenges in the global Plastic Decking market. Furthermore, it comes out as a powerful resource providing up to date and verified information and data on various aspects of the global Plastic Decking market. Readers will be able to gain deeper understanding of the competitive landscape and its future scenarios, crucial dynamics, and leading segments of the global Plastic Decking market. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate PESTLE, SWOT, and other types of analysis on the global Plastic Decking market.

Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Plastic Decking market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global Plastic Decking market. Major as well as emerging players of the global Plastic Decking market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global Plastic Decking market.

The report is just the right tool that players need to strengthen their position in the global Plastic Decking market. It is also the perfect resource that will help players to sustain their lead or achieve a competitive position in the global Plastic Decking market. Key Players Mentioned in the

Key players profiled in the report on the Global Plastic Decking Market Research Report: UPM Kymmene Corporation, Universal Forest Products, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Azek Building Products, Fiberon LLC, Cardinal Building Products, TAMKO Building Products, CertainTeed Corporation, Green Bay Decking, DuraLife Decking & Railing Systems, WPC Decking

Global Plastic Decking Market Segmentation by Product: Mineral Oils, Silicone & Aromatics, PAG & Glycol

Global Plastic Decking Market Segmentation by Application: Residential, Non-residential

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the global Plastic Decking market. All of the segments considered for the study are analyzed in quite some detail on the basis of market share, growth rate, recent developments, technology, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help players to identify high-growth segments of the global Plastic Decking market and clearly understand their growth journey.

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Plastic Decking market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Plastic Decking markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Plastic Decking markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Plastic Decking market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Plastic Decking market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Plastic Decking market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Plastic Decking market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Plastic Decking market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Plastic Decking market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Plastic Decking market?

Table of Contents

1 Plastic Decking Market Overview

1.1 Plastic Decking Product Overview

1.2 Plastic Decking Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 HDPE

1.2.2 LDPE

1.2.3 PP

1.2.4 PVC

1.2.5 Others (PS and PET)

1.3 Global Plastic Decking Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Plastic Decking Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Plastic Decking Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Plastic Decking Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Plastic Decking Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Plastic Decking Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Plastic Decking Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Plastic Decking Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Plastic Decking Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Plastic Decking Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Plastic Decking Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Plastic Decking Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic Decking Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Plastic Decking Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Plastic Decking Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Plastic Decking Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Plastic Decking Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Plastic Decking Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Plastic Decking Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Plastic Decking Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Plastic Decking Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plastic Decking Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Plastic Decking Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Plastic Decking as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Plastic Decking Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Plastic Decking Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Plastic Decking Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Plastic Decking Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Plastic Decking Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Plastic Decking Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Plastic Decking Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Plastic Decking Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Plastic Decking Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Plastic Decking Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Plastic Decking Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Plastic Decking Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Plastic Decking Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Plastic Decking Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Decking Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Decking Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Plastic Decking Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Plastic Decking Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Plastic Decking Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Plastic Decking Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Decking Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Decking Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Plastic Decking by Application

4.1 Plastic Decking Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Non-residential

4.2 Global Plastic Decking Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Plastic Decking Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Plastic Decking Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Plastic Decking Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Plastic Decking by Application

4.5.2 Europe Plastic Decking by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic Decking by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Plastic Decking by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Plastic Decking by Application

5 North America Plastic Decking Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Plastic Decking Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Plastic Decking Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Plastic Decking Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Plastic Decking Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Plastic Decking Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Plastic Decking Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Plastic Decking Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Plastic Decking Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Plastic Decking Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Plastic Decking Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Decking Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Decking Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Decking Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Decking Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Plastic Decking Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Plastic Decking Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Plastic Decking Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Plastic Decking Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Plastic Decking Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Plastic Decking Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Decking Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Decking Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Decking Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Decking Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Plastic Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plastic Decking Business

10.1 UPM Kymmene Corporation

10.1.1 UPM Kymmene Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 UPM Kymmene Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 UPM Kymmene Corporation Plastic Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 UPM Kymmene Corporation Plastic Decking Products Offered

10.1.5 UPM Kymmene Corporation Recent Development

10.2 Universal Forest Products

10.2.1 Universal Forest Products Corporation Information

10.2.2 Universal Forest Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Universal Forest Products Plastic Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Universal Forest Products Recent Development

10.3 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies

10.3.1 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Corporation Information

10.3.2 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Plastic Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Plastic Decking Products Offered

10.3.5 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Recent Development

10.4 Azek Building Products

10.4.1 Azek Building Products Corporation Information

10.4.2 Azek Building Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Azek Building Products Plastic Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Azek Building Products Plastic Decking Products Offered

10.4.5 Azek Building Products Recent Development

10.5 Fiberon LLC

10.5.1 Fiberon LLC Corporation Information

10.5.2 Fiberon LLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Fiberon LLC Plastic Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Fiberon LLC Plastic Decking Products Offered

10.5.5 Fiberon LLC Recent Development

10.6 Cardinal Building Products

10.6.1 Cardinal Building Products Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cardinal Building Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Cardinal Building Products Plastic Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Cardinal Building Products Plastic Decking Products Offered

10.6.5 Cardinal Building Products Recent Development

10.7 TAMKO Building Products

10.7.1 TAMKO Building Products Corporation Information

10.7.2 TAMKO Building Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 TAMKO Building Products Plastic Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 TAMKO Building Products Plastic Decking Products Offered

10.7.5 TAMKO Building Products Recent Development

10.8 CertainTeed Corporation

10.8.1 CertainTeed Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 CertainTeed Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 CertainTeed Corporation Plastic Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 CertainTeed Corporation Plastic Decking Products Offered

10.8.5 CertainTeed Corporation Recent Development

10.9 Green Bay Decking

10.9.1 Green Bay Decking Corporation Information

10.9.2 Green Bay Decking Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Green Bay Decking Plastic Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Green Bay Decking Plastic Decking Products Offered

10.9.5 Green Bay Decking Recent Development

10.10 DuraLife Decking & Railing Systems

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Plastic Decking Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 DuraLife Decking & Railing Systems Plastic Decking Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 DuraLife Decking & Railing Systems Recent Development

10.11 WPC Decking

10.11.1 WPC Decking Corporation Information

10.11.2 WPC Decking Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 WPC Decking Plastic Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 WPC Decking Plastic Decking Products Offered

10.11.5 WPC Decking Recent Development

11 Plastic Decking Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Plastic Decking Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Plastic Decking Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

