COVID-19 Impact on Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Variable Displacement Piston Pump Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Variable Displacement Piston Pump Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Variable Displacement Piston Pump market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market: Bosch Rexroth, Parker, Kawasaki, Eaton, Danfoss, Oilgear, HAWE, Yuken, Atos, Casappa, Linde Hydraulics (Weichai), Moog, ASADA, Li Yuan, Huade, Shaoyang Victor Hydraulics, Saikesi, Henyuan Hydraulic

>>Get Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1636798/global-variable-displacement-piston-pump-market

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Segmentation By Product: Axial Variable Displacement Piston Pump, Radial Variable Displacement Piston Pump

Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Segmentation By Application: Chemical Processing Industry, General Industry, Primary Metals Industry, Oil and Gas Industry, Power Generation Industry, Mining Industry, Other

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

>>>Request Customization of Report :https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1636798/global-variable-displacement-piston-pump-market

Table of Content

1 Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Overview

1.1 Variable Displacement Piston Pump Product Overview

1.2 Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Axial Variable Displacement Piston Pump

1.2.2 Radial Variable Displacement Piston Pump

1.3 Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Variable Displacement Piston Pump Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Variable Displacement Piston Pump Industry

1.5.1.1 Variable Displacement Piston Pump Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Variable Displacement Piston Pump Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Variable Displacement Piston Pump Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Variable Displacement Piston Pump Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Variable Displacement Piston Pump Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Variable Displacement Piston Pump Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Variable Displacement Piston Pump as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Variable Displacement Piston Pump Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Variable Displacement Piston Pump Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Variable Displacement Piston Pump Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Variable Displacement Piston Pump Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Variable Displacement Piston Pump Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Variable Displacement Piston Pump Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump by Application

4.1 Variable Displacement Piston Pump Segment by Application

4.1.1 Chemical Processing Industry

4.1.2 General Industry

4.1.3 Primary Metals Industry

4.1.4 Oil and Gas Industry

4.1.5 Power Generation Industry

4.1.6 Mining Industry

4.1.7 Other

4.2 Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Variable Displacement Piston Pump Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Variable Displacement Piston Pump by Application

4.5.2 Europe Variable Displacement Piston Pump by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Variable Displacement Piston Pump by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Variable Displacement Piston Pump by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Variable Displacement Piston Pump by Application

5 North America Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Variable Displacement Piston Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Variable Displacement Piston Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Variable Displacement Piston Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Variable Displacement Piston Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Variable Displacement Piston Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Variable Displacement Piston Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Variable Displacement Piston Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Variable Displacement Piston Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Variable Displacement Piston Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Variable Displacement Piston Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Variable Displacement Piston Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Variable Displacement Piston Pump Business

10.1 Bosch Rexroth

10.1.1 Bosch Rexroth Corporation Information

10.1.2 Bosch Rexroth Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Bosch Rexroth Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Bosch Rexroth Variable Displacement Piston Pump Products Offered

10.1.5 Bosch Rexroth Recent Development

10.2 Parker

10.2.1 Parker Corporation Information

10.2.2 Parker Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Parker Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Bosch Rexroth Variable Displacement Piston Pump Products Offered

10.2.5 Parker Recent Development

10.3 Kawasaki

10.3.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kawasaki Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Kawasaki Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Kawasaki Variable Displacement Piston Pump Products Offered

10.3.5 Kawasaki Recent Development

10.4 Eaton

10.4.1 Eaton Corporation Information

10.4.2 Eaton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Eaton Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Eaton Variable Displacement Piston Pump Products Offered

10.4.5 Eaton Recent Development

10.5 Danfoss

10.5.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

10.5.2 Danfoss Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Danfoss Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Danfoss Variable Displacement Piston Pump Products Offered

10.5.5 Danfoss Recent Development

10.6 Oilgear

10.6.1 Oilgear Corporation Information

10.6.2 Oilgear Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Oilgear Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Oilgear Variable Displacement Piston Pump Products Offered

10.6.5 Oilgear Recent Development

10.7 HAWE

10.7.1 HAWE Corporation Information

10.7.2 HAWE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 HAWE Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 HAWE Variable Displacement Piston Pump Products Offered

10.7.5 HAWE Recent Development

10.8 Yuken

10.8.1 Yuken Corporation Information

10.8.2 Yuken Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Yuken Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Yuken Variable Displacement Piston Pump Products Offered

10.8.5 Yuken Recent Development

10.9 Atos

10.9.1 Atos Corporation Information

10.9.2 Atos Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Atos Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Atos Variable Displacement Piston Pump Products Offered

10.9.5 Atos Recent Development

10.10 Casappa

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Variable Displacement Piston Pump Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Casappa Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Casappa Recent Development

10.11 Linde Hydraulics (Weichai)

10.11.1 Linde Hydraulics (Weichai) Corporation Information

10.11.2 Linde Hydraulics (Weichai) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Linde Hydraulics (Weichai) Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Linde Hydraulics (Weichai) Variable Displacement Piston Pump Products Offered

10.11.5 Linde Hydraulics (Weichai) Recent Development

10.12 Moog

10.12.1 Moog Corporation Information

10.12.2 Moog Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Moog Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Moog Variable Displacement Piston Pump Products Offered

10.12.5 Moog Recent Development

10.13 ASADA

10.13.1 ASADA Corporation Information

10.13.2 ASADA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 ASADA Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 ASADA Variable Displacement Piston Pump Products Offered

10.13.5 ASADA Recent Development

10.14 Li Yuan

10.14.1 Li Yuan Corporation Information

10.14.2 Li Yuan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Li Yuan Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Li Yuan Variable Displacement Piston Pump Products Offered

10.14.5 Li Yuan Recent Development

10.15 Huade

10.15.1 Huade Corporation Information

10.15.2 Huade Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Huade Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Huade Variable Displacement Piston Pump Products Offered

10.15.5 Huade Recent Development

10.16 Shaoyang Victor Hydraulics

10.16.1 Shaoyang Victor Hydraulics Corporation Information

10.16.2 Shaoyang Victor Hydraulics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Shaoyang Victor Hydraulics Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Shaoyang Victor Hydraulics Variable Displacement Piston Pump Products Offered

10.16.5 Shaoyang Victor Hydraulics Recent Development

10.17 Saikesi

10.17.1 Saikesi Corporation Information

10.17.2 Saikesi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Saikesi Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Saikesi Variable Displacement Piston Pump Products Offered

10.17.5 Saikesi Recent Development

10.18 Henyuan Hydraulic

10.18.1 Henyuan Hydraulic Corporation Information

10.18.2 Henyuan Hydraulic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Henyuan Hydraulic Variable Displacement Piston Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Henyuan Hydraulic Variable Displacement Piston Pump Products Offered

10.18.5 Henyuan Hydraulic Recent Development

11 Variable Displacement Piston Pump Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Variable Displacement Piston Pump Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Variable Displacement Piston Pump Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.