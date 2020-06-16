COVID-19 Impact on Trauma Fixation Devices Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Trauma Fixation Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Trauma Fixation Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Trauma fixation devices are used for treatment of internal injuries, such as dislocations, fractures, bruises and external injuries, burns, cuts, and others such injuries. Internal fixation devices are implanted into the body for the stabilization of severe fractures and dislocations, and deformity correction procedures. Whereas, external fixation devices are used to hold the bone in place by means of an external frame in cases of open fractures, severe soft tissue damage and burn injuries. These devices help to align fractured bones, prevent improper bone recovery, promote faster healing of external injuries, and complete repair of internal injuries.

Rise in geriatric population across the globe is expected to propel the growth of trauma fixation devices since elderly people possess higher risk for osteoporosis. It has been estimated by the World Health Organization (WHO) that global elderly population was around 524 million in 2010 and is expected to grow to reach around 2,000 million by 2050. Increasing number of accidents throughout the world will further boost the growth of trauma fixation devices market. Recently, the U.S. reported around 42 million trauma cases. These trauma patients required immediate medical treatment (trauma fixation devices implantation) to recover from trauma.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Trauma Fixation Devices was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Trauma Fixation Devices is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Trauma Fixation Devices, including the following market information:

Global Trauma Fixation Devices Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Trauma Fixation Devices Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Trauma Fixation Devices Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Trauma Fixation Devices Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Auxein Medical, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Internal Fixation Devices

External Fixation Devices

Based on the Application:

ASCs

Physicians’ Offices

Hospitals

