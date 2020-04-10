COVID-19 Impact on Transformers Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Transformers Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Transformers Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Transformers Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Transformers Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Transformers Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Transformers market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Transformers Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Transformers Market: ABB, TBEA, SIEMENS, GE, JSHP Transformer, Schneider, Sanbian Sci-Tech, SGB-SMIT, TOSHIBA, Qingdao Transformer Group, Mitsubishi Electric, SPX, Eaton, Efacec, Hitachi, Alstom, Crompton Greaves, Sunten Electric, Daihen, Fuji Electric, Qiantang River Electric, ZTR, Dachi Electric, Hyundai, Luneng, Tianwei Group, Hyosung

Global Transformers Market Segmentation By Product: Power Transformer, Distribution Transformer, Other

Global Transformers Market Segmentation By Application: Power Industry, Metallurgy Industry, Petrochemicals Industry, Railways Industry, Urban Construction

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Transformers Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Transformers Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Transformers Market Overview

1.1 Transformers Product Overview

1.2 Transformers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Power Transformer

1.2.2 Distribution Transformer

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Transformers Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Transformers Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Transformers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Transformers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Transformers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Transformers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Transformers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Transformers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Transformers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Transformers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Transformers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Transformers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Transformers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Transformers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Transformers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Transformers Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Transformers Industry

1.5.1.1 Transformers Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Transformers Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Transformers Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Transformers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Transformers Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Transformers Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Transformers Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Transformers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Transformers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Transformers Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Transformers Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Transformers as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Transformers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Transformers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Transformers Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Transformers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Transformers Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Transformers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Transformers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Transformers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Transformers Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Transformers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Transformers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Transformers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Transformers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Transformers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Transformers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Transformers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Transformers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Transformers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Transformers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Transformers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Transformers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Transformers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Transformers by Application

4.1 Transformers Segment by Application

4.1.1 Power Industry

4.1.2 Metallurgy Industry

4.1.3 Petrochemicals Industry

4.1.4 Railways Industry

4.1.5 Urban Construction

4.2 Global Transformers Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Transformers Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Transformers Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Transformers Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Transformers by Application

4.5.2 Europe Transformers by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Transformers by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Transformers by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Transformers by Application

5 North America Transformers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Transformers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Transformers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Transformers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Transformers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Transformers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Transformers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Transformers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Transformers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Transformers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Transformers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Transformers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Transformers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Transformers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Transformers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Transformers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Transformers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Transformers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Transformers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Transformers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Transformers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Transformers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Transformers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Transformers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Transformers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Transformers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Transformers Business

10.1 ABB

10.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.1.2 ABB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 ABB Transformers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 ABB Transformers Products Offered

10.1.5 ABB Recent Development

10.2 TBEA

10.2.1 TBEA Corporation Information

10.2.2 TBEA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 TBEA Transformers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 ABB Transformers Products Offered

10.2.5 TBEA Recent Development

10.3 SIEMENS

10.3.1 SIEMENS Corporation Information

10.3.2 SIEMENS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 SIEMENS Transformers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 SIEMENS Transformers Products Offered

10.3.5 SIEMENS Recent Development

10.4 GE

10.4.1 GE Corporation Information

10.4.2 GE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 GE Transformers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 GE Transformers Products Offered

10.4.5 GE Recent Development

10.5 JSHP Transformer

10.5.1 JSHP Transformer Corporation Information

10.5.2 JSHP Transformer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 JSHP Transformer Transformers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 JSHP Transformer Transformers Products Offered

10.5.5 JSHP Transformer Recent Development

10.6 Schneider

10.6.1 Schneider Corporation Information

10.6.2 Schneider Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Schneider Transformers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Schneider Transformers Products Offered

10.6.5 Schneider Recent Development

10.7 Sanbian Sci-Tech

10.7.1 Sanbian Sci-Tech Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sanbian Sci-Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Sanbian Sci-Tech Transformers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Sanbian Sci-Tech Transformers Products Offered

10.7.5 Sanbian Sci-Tech Recent Development

10.8 SGB-SMIT

10.8.1 SGB-SMIT Corporation Information

10.8.2 SGB-SMIT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 SGB-SMIT Transformers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 SGB-SMIT Transformers Products Offered

10.8.5 SGB-SMIT Recent Development

10.9 TOSHIBA

10.9.1 TOSHIBA Corporation Information

10.9.2 TOSHIBA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 TOSHIBA Transformers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 TOSHIBA Transformers Products Offered

10.9.5 TOSHIBA Recent Development

10.10 Qingdao Transformer Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Transformers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Qingdao Transformer Group Transformers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Qingdao Transformer Group Recent Development

10.11 Mitsubishi Electric

10.11.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Mitsubishi Electric Transformers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Mitsubishi Electric Transformers Products Offered

10.11.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

10.12 SPX

10.12.1 SPX Corporation Information

10.12.2 SPX Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 SPX Transformers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 SPX Transformers Products Offered

10.12.5 SPX Recent Development

10.13 Eaton

10.13.1 Eaton Corporation Information

10.13.2 Eaton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Eaton Transformers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Eaton Transformers Products Offered

10.13.5 Eaton Recent Development

10.14 Efacec

10.14.1 Efacec Corporation Information

10.14.2 Efacec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Efacec Transformers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Efacec Transformers Products Offered

10.14.5 Efacec Recent Development

10.15 Hitachi

10.15.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.15.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Hitachi Transformers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Hitachi Transformers Products Offered

10.15.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.16 Alstom

10.16.1 Alstom Corporation Information

10.16.2 Alstom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Alstom Transformers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Alstom Transformers Products Offered

10.16.5 Alstom Recent Development

10.17 Crompton Greaves

10.17.1 Crompton Greaves Corporation Information

10.17.2 Crompton Greaves Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Crompton Greaves Transformers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Crompton Greaves Transformers Products Offered

10.17.5 Crompton Greaves Recent Development

10.18 Sunten Electric

10.18.1 Sunten Electric Corporation Information

10.18.2 Sunten Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Sunten Electric Transformers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Sunten Electric Transformers Products Offered

10.18.5 Sunten Electric Recent Development

10.19 Daihen

10.19.1 Daihen Corporation Information

10.19.2 Daihen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Daihen Transformers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Daihen Transformers Products Offered

10.19.5 Daihen Recent Development

10.20 Fuji Electric

10.20.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

10.20.2 Fuji Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Fuji Electric Transformers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Fuji Electric Transformers Products Offered

10.20.5 Fuji Electric Recent Development

10.21 Qiantang River Electric

10.21.1 Qiantang River Electric Corporation Information

10.21.2 Qiantang River Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Qiantang River Electric Transformers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Qiantang River Electric Transformers Products Offered

10.21.5 Qiantang River Electric Recent Development

10.22 ZTR

10.22.1 ZTR Corporation Information

10.22.2 ZTR Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 ZTR Transformers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 ZTR Transformers Products Offered

10.22.5 ZTR Recent Development

10.23 Dachi Electric

10.23.1 Dachi Electric Corporation Information

10.23.2 Dachi Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Dachi Electric Transformers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Dachi Electric Transformers Products Offered

10.23.5 Dachi Electric Recent Development

10.24 Hyundai

10.24.1 Hyundai Corporation Information

10.24.2 Hyundai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Hyundai Transformers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Hyundai Transformers Products Offered

10.24.5 Hyundai Recent Development

10.25 Luneng

10.25.1 Luneng Corporation Information

10.25.2 Luneng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 Luneng Transformers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Luneng Transformers Products Offered

10.25.5 Luneng Recent Development

10.26 Tianwei Group

10.26.1 Tianwei Group Corporation Information

10.26.2 Tianwei Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.26.3 Tianwei Group Transformers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 Tianwei Group Transformers Products Offered

10.26.5 Tianwei Group Recent Development

10.27 Hyosung

10.27.1 Hyosung Corporation Information

10.27.2 Hyosung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.27.3 Hyosung Transformers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.27.4 Hyosung Transformers Products Offered

10.27.5 Hyosung Recent Development

11 Transformers Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Transformers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Transformers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

