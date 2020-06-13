COVID-19 Impact on Titanium Dioxide Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Titanium Dioxide market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Titanium Dioxide market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Titanium dioxide, the chemical molecular formula is TiO2.Titanium dioxide has a high refractive index, ideal particle size distribution, good hiding and coloring power, is a kind of excellent performance of white pigment, widely used in coatings, rubber, plastics, paper, printing ink, daily chemical industry, electronics industry, microelectromechanical and environmental protection industry.The production of titanium dioxide is mainly concentrated in China, Europe and the United States, with China accounting for 41.42%, the United States 27.01% and Europe 21.73%.Globally, titanium dioxide capacity is concentrated in the hands of several large enterprises, among which the Dupont capacity is 1295 kilotons, the Huntsman Corporation 872 kilotons, the Cristal capacity 780 kilotons, the Kronos capacity 556 kilotons, the Tronox capacity 394 kilotons, and the Lomon Billions capacity 585 kilotons.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Titanium Dioxide. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Titanium Dioxide was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Titanium Dioxide is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Titanium Dioxide, including the following market information:

Global Titanium Dioxide Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Titanium Dioxide Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Titanium Dioxide Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Titanium Dioxide Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Chemours Titanium Technologies, Huntsman Corporation, Cristal, Kronos, Tronox, ISK, Lomon Billions, Ningbo Xinfu Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd, Dongjia Group, Jinan Yuxing Chemical Co.Ltd, CNNC HUAYUAN Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd, PRECHEZA, Group DF, Grupa Azoty, The Louisiana Pigment Company, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Sulfuric Acid Titanium Dioxide

Chlorination Titanium Dioxide

Based on the Application:

Coating

Plastic

Paper

Other

