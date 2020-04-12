COVID-19 Impact on Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Business Growth Analysis, Trends 2020

The Business Research Company’s Temperature Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global temperature monitoring devices market was valued at about $2.55 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow to $3.21 billion at a CAGR of 4.70% through 2023. North America was the largest region in the temperature monitoring devices market in 2019. The temperature monitoring devices market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2019-2023.

The temperature monitoring devices market consists of sales of temperature monitoring devices and related services which are used to measure the temperature of a person or patients body. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing temperature monitoring devices by the sales of these products.

The increase in the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is causing a positive impact on the temperature monitoring devices market. Certain infectious diseases like Dengue, Zika, Malaria, Ebola requires continuous monitoring of temperature to give appropriate treatment and save lives, temperature of patients with chronic diseases like cardiovascular cases, kidney related diseases and other diseases has to be monitored continuously especially when they are hospitalized.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the temperature monitoring devices market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the temperature monitoring devices market are 3M Company, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA , Cosinuss GmbH, Helen of Troy Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Microlife Corporation, Omron Healthcare, Terumo Corporation, Welch Allyn, Inc, C. R. Bard

