In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Tabular Alumina Materials market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Tabular Alumina Materials market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-tabular-alumina-materials-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021



Tabular alumina has thermal shock resistance and high thermal volume stability, owing to its low open porosity, explicit microstructure and large crystals with locked spherical pores, entrapped on re-crystallization throughout rapid sintering. It has high mechanical strength, high refractoriness, high chemical purity, abrasion resistance, and high corrosion resistance.

APAC is witnessing increasing manufacturing and industrialization activities in the oil and gas, refractories, and abrasives industries in India, China, and Japan. Additionally, economic development and a considerable growth in building and construction activities and supply of raw materials in China will contribute to the tabular alumina market growth.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Tabular Alumina Materials. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Tabular Alumina Materials was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Tabular Alumina Materials is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Tabular Alumina Materials, including the following market information:

Global Tabular Alumina Materials Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Tabular Alumina Materials Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Tabular Alumina Materials Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Tabular Alumina Materials Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Alteo, Almatis (OYAK Group), Xieta, Bisley, Ransom & Randolph (R&R), SILKEM, Imerys Fused Minerals, Possehl Erzkontor, AluChem, KT Refractories US Company, Lianyungang Zhong Ao Aluminium, Zibo Biz-Harmony, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

T-60/64

T-1064

Based on the Application:

Refractories

Abrasives

Oil and gas

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-tabular-alumina-materials-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com