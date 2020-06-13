COVID-19 Impact on Synthetic Fiber Rope Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Synthetic Fiber Rope market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Synthetic Fiber Rope market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Synthetic fiber rope refers to the high strength fiber material through weaving, sewing and other processes, usually divided into synthetic fiber hoisting belt, fastener, safety belt, traction rope, cable, etc.The synthetic fiber rope industry was $1.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of 4% from 2018 to 2025.The global market for synthetic fibre ropes has grown slowly over the past few years due to the continued impact of reduced customer spending on upstream offshore oil and gas-related demand (exploration, drilling and commissioning activities) and competitive price pressures.Nevertheless, synthetic fibre ropes are rapidly replacing steel ropes due to their superior properties and are in great demand in emerging markets in the Asia Pacific region.Key participants include Wireco World Group, Samson Rope Technologies, Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd., Bridon International Ltd., Teufelberger Holding AG, Marlow Ropes Ltd., Yale Cordage Inc., Juli Sling Co.， Ltd, Cortland Limited, Southern Ropes,Lanex AS, GRPP, English Braids Ltd, Taizhou Hongda, Katradis, Jiangsu Shenyun, etc.Leading companies have the advantages of good performance, rich product types, mature technology and impeccable after-sales service.As a result, they have a large share of the high-end market.Looking ahead, the slow downward trend in prices in recent years will remain unchanged.As competition intensifies, the price gap between different brands will narrow.Similarly, gross margins can fluctuate.Chinese synthetic fiber ropes market achieved rapid development in recent years, Chinese companies by increasing investment and research and development, have a foothold in the international market, to participate in international competition and division of labor, to a certain extent, and obtain larger market share, but in terms of technical development and brand competition is still a certain gap compared with international large enterprises.Some large enterprises in China have been able to carry out independent research and development, and developed some special materials and products with independent intellectual property rights. In terms of varieties, specifications, quality and output scale, Chinese synthetic fiber ropes are narrowing the gap with similar products in other countries.On the whole, China’s synthetic fiber rope enterprises still lag behind the world’s advanced level in terms of product structure, quality, production cost, innovation ability, technical and economic indicators, waste resource utilization and environmental protection.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include WireCo World Group, Samson Rope Technologies, Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd., Bridon International Ltd, Teufelberger Holding AG, Marlow Ropes Ltd., Yale Cordage Inc, Juli Sling Co., Ltd, Cortland Limited, Southern Ropes, Lanex A.S, GRPP, English Braids Ltd, Taizhou Hongda Rope Net Co.,Ltd., Katradis, Jiangsu Shenyun Rope Co,. Ltd, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Polypropylene Rope

Polyester Rope

Nylon Rope

Polyethylene Rope

Based on the Application:

Oceans and Fisheries

Sports Leisure

Oil and Gas

Construction

Crane

Other

