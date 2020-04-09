COVID-19 Impact on Surface Unmanned Ships – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Surface Unmanned Ships market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Surface Unmanned Ships industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Surface Unmanned Ships production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Surface Unmanned Ships market include _ Anhui Kewei Intelligent Technology, Anhui Xinshuang Technology (Newstrong), ASV global, Beijing Chunyi Aviation Technology, Beijing Highlander Digital Technology, Blueye Robotics, Chasing-Innovation Technology, CHC Navigation, DIODON Drone Technology, Geneinno, Hainan Smart Whale Technology, Jiangsu Hi-Target Marine Information Technology, KONGSBERG, Navatics, Notilo Plus, PowerVision Technology Group, QYSEA, ROBOSEA, Rolls-Royce, Sea Machines Robotics, Shenzhen Aquarobotman Science Technology, Shenzhen Vxfly Intelligent Information Technology, Swellpr, ThorRobotics, Wuhan Chuhang Surveying Sci&Tech, Wuhan Greenbay Marine Technology, Zhuhai YUNZHOU-TECH

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Surface Unmanned Ships industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Surface Unmanned Ships manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Surface Unmanned Ships industry.

Global Surface Unmanned Ships Market Segment By Type:

10 cm, 30 cm, 50 cm, 100 cm, Above 100 cm

Global Surface Unmanned Ships Market Segment By Application:

Hydrological Monitoring, Environmental Monitoring and Protection, Aquaculture, Hull Inspection, Scientific Detection, Water Building Monitoring, Disaster Emergency Services, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Surface Unmanned Ships industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Surface Unmanned Ships market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Surface Unmanned Ships industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Surface Unmanned Ships market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Surface Unmanned Ships market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Surface Unmanned Ships market?

TOC

1 Surface Unmanned Ships Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Surface Unmanned Ships

1.2 Surface Unmanned Ships Segment Location Information Accuracy

1.2.1 Global Surface Unmanned Ships Production Growth Rate Comparison Location Information Accuracy 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 10 cm

1.2.3 30 cm

1.2.4 50 cm

1.2.5 100 cm

1.2.6 Above 100 cm

1.3 Surface Unmanned Ships Segment by Application

1.3.1 Surface Unmanned Ships Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Hydrological Monitoring

1.3.3 Environmental Monitoring and Protection

1.3.4 Aquaculture

1.3.5 Hull Inspection

1.3.6 Scientific Detection

1.3.7 Water Building Monitoring

1.3.8 Disaster Emergency Services

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Surface Unmanned Ships Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Surface Unmanned Ships Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 India Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Surface Unmanned Ships Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Surface Unmanned Ships Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Surface Unmanned Ships Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Surface Unmanned Ships Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Surface Unmanned Ships Industry

1.6.1.1 Surface Unmanned Ships Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Surface Unmanned Ships Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Surface Unmanned Ships Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Surface Unmanned Ships Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Surface Unmanned Ships Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Surface Unmanned Ships Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Surface Unmanned Ships Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Surface Unmanned Ships Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Surface Unmanned Ships Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Surface Unmanned Ships Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Surface Unmanned Ships Production

3.4.1 North America Surface Unmanned Ships Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Surface Unmanned Ships Production

3.5.1 Europe Surface Unmanned Ships Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Surface Unmanned Ships Production

3.6.1 China Surface Unmanned Ships Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Surface Unmanned Ships Production

3.7.1 Japan Surface Unmanned Ships Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Surface Unmanned Ships Production

3.8.1 South Korea Surface Unmanned Ships Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.9 India Surface Unmanned Ships Production

3.9.1 India Surface Unmanned Ships Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 India Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Surface Unmanned Ships Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Surface Unmanned Ships Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Surface Unmanned Ships Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Surface Unmanned Ships Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Surface Unmanned Ships Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Surface Unmanned Ships Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Surface Unmanned Ships Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Surface Unmanned Ships Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend Location Information Accuracy

5.1 Global Surface Unmanned Ships Production Market Share Location Information Accuracy (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Surface Unmanned Ships Revenue Market Share Location Information Accuracy (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Surface Unmanned Ships Price Location Information Accuracy (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Surface Unmanned Ships Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Surface Unmanned Ships Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Surface Unmanned Ships Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Surface Unmanned Ships Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Surface Unmanned Ships Business

7.1 Anhui Kewei Intelligent Technology

7.1.1 Anhui Kewei Intelligent Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Anhui Kewei Intelligent Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Anhui Kewei Intelligent Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Anhui Kewei Intelligent Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Anhui Xinshuang Technology (Newstrong)

7.2.1 Anhui Xinshuang Technology (Newstrong) Surface Unmanned Ships Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Anhui Xinshuang Technology (Newstrong) Surface Unmanned Ships Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Anhui Xinshuang Technology (Newstrong) Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Anhui Xinshuang Technology (Newstrong) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 ASV global

7.3.1 ASV global Surface Unmanned Ships Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 ASV global Surface Unmanned Ships Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 ASV global Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 ASV global Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Beijing Chunyi Aviation Technology

7.4.1 Beijing Chunyi Aviation Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Beijing Chunyi Aviation Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Beijing Chunyi Aviation Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Beijing Chunyi Aviation Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology

7.5.1 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Blueye Robotics

7.6.1 Blueye Robotics Surface Unmanned Ships Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Blueye Robotics Surface Unmanned Ships Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Blueye Robotics Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Blueye Robotics Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Chasing-Innovation Technology

7.7.1 Chasing-Innovation Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Chasing-Innovation Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Chasing-Innovation Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Chasing-Innovation Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 CHC Navigation

7.8.1 CHC Navigation Surface Unmanned Ships Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 CHC Navigation Surface Unmanned Ships Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 CHC Navigation Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 CHC Navigation Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 DIODON Drone Technology

7.9.1 DIODON Drone Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 DIODON Drone Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 DIODON Drone Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 DIODON Drone Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Geneinno

7.10.1 Geneinno Surface Unmanned Ships Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Geneinno Surface Unmanned Ships Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Geneinno Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Geneinno Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Hainan Smart Whale Technology

7.11.1 Hainan Smart Whale Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Hainan Smart Whale Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Hainan Smart Whale Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Hainan Smart Whale Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Jiangsu Hi-Target Marine Information Technology

7.12.1 Jiangsu Hi-Target Marine Information Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Jiangsu Hi-Target Marine Information Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Jiangsu Hi-Target Marine Information Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Jiangsu Hi-Target Marine Information Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 KONGSBERG

7.13.1 KONGSBERG Surface Unmanned Ships Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 KONGSBERG Surface Unmanned Ships Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 KONGSBERG Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 KONGSBERG Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Navatics

7.14.1 Navatics Surface Unmanned Ships Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Navatics Surface Unmanned Ships Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Navatics Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Navatics Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Notilo Plus

7.15.1 Notilo Plus Surface Unmanned Ships Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Notilo Plus Surface Unmanned Ships Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Notilo Plus Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Notilo Plus Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 PowerVision Technology Group

7.16.1 PowerVision Technology Group Surface Unmanned Ships Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 PowerVision Technology Group Surface Unmanned Ships Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 PowerVision Technology Group Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 PowerVision Technology Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 QYSEA

7.17.1 QYSEA Surface Unmanned Ships Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 QYSEA Surface Unmanned Ships Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 QYSEA Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 QYSEA Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 ROBOSEA

7.18.1 ROBOSEA Surface Unmanned Ships Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 ROBOSEA Surface Unmanned Ships Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 ROBOSEA Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 ROBOSEA Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 Rolls-Royce

7.19.1 Rolls-Royce Surface Unmanned Ships Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 Rolls-Royce Surface Unmanned Ships Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 Rolls-Royce Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 Rolls-Royce Main Business and Markets Served

7.20 Sea Machines Robotics

7.20.1 Sea Machines Robotics Surface Unmanned Ships Production Sites and Area Served

7.20.2 Sea Machines Robotics Surface Unmanned Ships Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.20.3 Sea Machines Robotics Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.20.4 Sea Machines Robotics Main Business and Markets Served

7.21 Shenzhen Aquarobotman Science Technology

7.21.1 Shenzhen Aquarobotman Science Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Production Sites and Area Served

7.21.2 Shenzhen Aquarobotman Science Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.21.3 Shenzhen Aquarobotman Science Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.21.4 Shenzhen Aquarobotman Science Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.22 Shenzhen Vxfly Intelligent Information Technology

7.22.1 Shenzhen Vxfly Intelligent Information Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Production Sites and Area Served

7.22.2 Shenzhen Vxfly Intelligent Information Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.22.3 Shenzhen Vxfly Intelligent Information Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.22.4 Shenzhen Vxfly Intelligent Information Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.23 Swellpr

7.23.1 Swellpr Surface Unmanned Ships Production Sites and Area Served

7.23.2 Swellpr Surface Unmanned Ships Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.23.3 Swellpr Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.23.4 Swellpr Main Business and Markets Served

7.24 ThorRobotics

7.24.1 ThorRobotics Surface Unmanned Ships Production Sites and Area Served

7.24.2 ThorRobotics Surface Unmanned Ships Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.24.3 ThorRobotics Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.24.4 ThorRobotics Main Business and Markets Served

7.25 Wuhan Chuhang Surveying Sci&Tech

7.25.1 Wuhan Chuhang Surveying Sci&Tech Surface Unmanned Ships Production Sites and Area Served

7.25.2 Wuhan Chuhang Surveying Sci&Tech Surface Unmanned Ships Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.25.3 Wuhan Chuhang Surveying Sci&Tech Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.25.4 Wuhan Chuhang Surveying Sci&Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.26 Wuhan Greenbay Marine Technology

7.26.1 Wuhan Greenbay Marine Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Production Sites and Area Served

7.26.2 Wuhan Greenbay Marine Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.26.3 Wuhan Greenbay Marine Technology Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.26.4 Wuhan Greenbay Marine Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.27 Zhuhai YUNZHOU-TECH

7.27.1 Zhuhai YUNZHOU-TECH Surface Unmanned Ships Production Sites and Area Served

7.27.2 Zhuhai YUNZHOU-TECH Surface Unmanned Ships Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.27.3 Zhuhai YUNZHOU-TECH Surface Unmanned Ships Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.27.4 Zhuhai YUNZHOU-TECH Main Business and Markets Served 8 Surface Unmanned Ships Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Surface Unmanned Ships Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Surface Unmanned Ships

8.4 Surface Unmanned Ships Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Surface Unmanned Ships Distributors List

9.3 Surface Unmanned Ships Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Surface Unmanned Ships (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Surface Unmanned Ships (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Surface Unmanned Ships (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Surface Unmanned Ships Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Surface Unmanned Ships Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Surface Unmanned Ships Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Surface Unmanned Ships Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Surface Unmanned Ships Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Surface Unmanned Ships Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.6 India Surface Unmanned Ships Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Surface Unmanned Ships

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Surface Unmanned Ships by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Surface Unmanned Ships by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Surface Unmanned Ships by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Surface Unmanned Ships 13 Forecast Location Information Accuracy and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast Location Information Accuracy (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Surface Unmanned Ships Location Information Accuracy (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Surface Unmanned Ships Location Information Accuracy (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Surface Unmanned Ships Location Information Accuracy (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Surface Unmanned Ships by Application (2021-2026) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

