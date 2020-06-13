COVID-19 Impact on Spherical Activated Carbon Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Spherical Activated Carbon market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Spherical Activated Carbon market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Spherical Active Carbon (Spherical Active Carbon, SAC) body structure is a spherical shell containing at least one layer made of activated carbon material. The spherical shell is a spherical core body, which can be made of inorganic materials different from the spherical shell material 10mm, the wall thickness of the spherical shell is not less than 0.5mm, preferably 1-1.5mm.

At present, the technical barriers in this market are very high. Only a few players can produce this product. Kureha Corporation has an 86% market share and occupies an absolute market advantage. Although many Chinese manufacturers advertise that they can imitate Kureha’s products, in fact few of them can achieve the corresponding technical indicators. At present, only Shanxi Xinhua Chemical in China can produce Spherical Activated Carbon in small quantities, but there is still a big gap between technical indicators and product characteristics. Except for manufacturers in Japan and China, few players in other parts of the world have entered this market.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Spherical Activated Carbon, including the following market information:

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Kureha Corporation, Osaka Gas Chemical Group, Kuraray, Shanxi Xinhua Chemical, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

0.2-0.4mm Particle

0.4-0.6mm Particle

0.6-0.9mm Particle

Above 0.9mm Particle

Based on the Application:

Gas and Waste Water Recovery

Clean Room Air and Chemical Filters

Polysilicon Production Process

Water Treatment

Medicine

Other

