Covid-19 Impact on Solid-State LiDAR Market [2020-2026]April 8, 2020
Global Solid-State LiDAR Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.
The Global Solid-State LiDAR Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Solid-State LiDAR Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Solid-State LiDAR market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.
Global Solid-State LiDAR Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.
Top Key Players of the Global Solid-State LiDAR Market: Velodyne, Quanergy, LeddarTech, ABAX Sensing, Ibeo, Trilumina, Innoviz, Strobe, Aeye, TetraVue, Continental AG, Xenomatix, Imec, Robosense, Genius Pro, Benewake, Hesai
>>Get Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1630687/global-solid-state-lidar-market
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Solid-State LiDAR Market Report:
✔Top Key Company Profiles.
✔Main Business and Rival Information
✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
✔Market Size And Growth Rate
✔Company Market Share
Global Solid-State LiDAR Market Segmentation By Product: MEMS Based Scanning, Phase Array, Non-Scanning Flash
Global Solid-State LiDAR Market Segmentation By Application: Automotive, Industrial, Security
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Solid-State LiDAR Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Solid-State LiDAR Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
Key questions answered in the report
*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
*Which segment is currently leading the market?
*In which region will the market find its highest growth?
*Which players will take the lead in the market?
*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
>>>Request Customization of Report :https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1630687/global-solid-state-lidar-market
Table of Content
1 Solid-State LiDAR Market Overview
1.1 Solid-State LiDAR Product Overview
1.2 Solid-State LiDAR Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 MEMS Based Scanning
1.2.2 Phase Array
1.2.3 Non-Scanning Flash
1.3 Global Solid-State LiDAR Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Solid-State LiDAR Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Solid-State LiDAR Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Solid-State LiDAR Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Solid-State LiDAR Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Solid-State LiDAR Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Solid-State LiDAR Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Solid-State LiDAR Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Solid-State LiDAR Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Solid-State LiDAR Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Solid-State LiDAR Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Solid-State LiDAR Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Solid-State LiDAR Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Solid-State LiDAR Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Solid-State LiDAR Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Solid-State LiDAR Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Solid-State LiDAR Industry
1.5.1.1 Solid-State LiDAR Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Solid-State LiDAR Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Solid-State LiDAR Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Solid-State LiDAR Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Solid-State LiDAR Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Solid-State LiDAR Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Solid-State LiDAR Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Solid-State LiDAR Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Solid-State LiDAR Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Solid-State LiDAR Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Solid-State LiDAR as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Solid-State LiDAR Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Solid-State LiDAR Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Solid-State LiDAR Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Solid-State LiDAR Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Solid-State LiDAR Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Solid-State LiDAR Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Solid-State LiDAR Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Solid-State LiDAR Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Solid-State LiDAR Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Solid-State LiDAR Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Solid-State LiDAR Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Solid-State LiDAR Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Solid-State LiDAR Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Solid-State LiDAR Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Solid-State LiDAR Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Solid-State LiDAR Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Solid-State LiDAR Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Solid-State LiDAR Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Solid-State LiDAR Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Solid-State LiDAR Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Solid-State LiDAR by Application
4.1 Solid-State LiDAR Segment by Application
4.1.1 Automotive
4.1.2 Industrial
4.1.3 Security
4.2 Global Solid-State LiDAR Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Solid-State LiDAR Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Solid-State LiDAR Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Solid-State LiDAR Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Solid-State LiDAR by Application
4.5.2 Europe Solid-State LiDAR by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Solid-State LiDAR by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Solid-State LiDAR by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Solid-State LiDAR by Application
5 North America Solid-State LiDAR Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Solid-State LiDAR Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Solid-State LiDAR Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Solid-State LiDAR Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Solid-State LiDAR Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Solid-State LiDAR Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Solid-State LiDAR Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Solid-State LiDAR Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Solid-State LiDAR Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Solid-State LiDAR Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Solid-State LiDAR Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Solid-State LiDAR Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Solid-State LiDAR Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Solid-State LiDAR Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Solid-State LiDAR Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Solid-State LiDAR Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Solid-State LiDAR Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Solid-State LiDAR Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Solid-State LiDAR Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Solid-State LiDAR Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Solid-State LiDAR Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solid-State LiDAR Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solid-State LiDAR Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solid-State LiDAR Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solid-State LiDAR Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Solid-State LiDAR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solid-State LiDAR Business
10.1 Velodyne
10.1.1 Velodyne Corporation Information
10.1.2 Velodyne Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Velodyne Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Velodyne Solid-State LiDAR Products Offered
10.1.5 Velodyne Recent Development
10.2 Quanergy
10.2.1 Quanergy Corporation Information
10.2.2 Quanergy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Quanergy Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Velodyne Solid-State LiDAR Products Offered
10.2.5 Quanergy Recent Development
10.3 LeddarTech
10.3.1 LeddarTech Corporation Information
10.3.2 LeddarTech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 LeddarTech Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 LeddarTech Solid-State LiDAR Products Offered
10.3.5 LeddarTech Recent Development
10.4 ABAX Sensing
10.4.1 ABAX Sensing Corporation Information
10.4.2 ABAX Sensing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 ABAX Sensing Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 ABAX Sensing Solid-State LiDAR Products Offered
10.4.5 ABAX Sensing Recent Development
10.5 Ibeo
10.5.1 Ibeo Corporation Information
10.5.2 Ibeo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Ibeo Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Ibeo Solid-State LiDAR Products Offered
10.5.5 Ibeo Recent Development
10.6 Trilumina
10.6.1 Trilumina Corporation Information
10.6.2 Trilumina Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Trilumina Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Trilumina Solid-State LiDAR Products Offered
10.6.5 Trilumina Recent Development
10.7 Innoviz
10.7.1 Innoviz Corporation Information
10.7.2 Innoviz Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Innoviz Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Innoviz Solid-State LiDAR Products Offered
10.7.5 Innoviz Recent Development
10.8 Strobe
10.8.1 Strobe Corporation Information
10.8.2 Strobe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Strobe Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Strobe Solid-State LiDAR Products Offered
10.8.5 Strobe Recent Development
10.9 Aeye
10.9.1 Aeye Corporation Information
10.9.2 Aeye Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Aeye Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Aeye Solid-State LiDAR Products Offered
10.9.5 Aeye Recent Development
10.10 TetraVue
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Solid-State LiDAR Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 TetraVue Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 TetraVue Recent Development
10.11 Continental AG
10.11.1 Continental AG Corporation Information
10.11.2 Continental AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Continental AG Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Continental AG Solid-State LiDAR Products Offered
10.11.5 Continental AG Recent Development
10.12 Xenomatix
10.12.1 Xenomatix Corporation Information
10.12.2 Xenomatix Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Xenomatix Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Xenomatix Solid-State LiDAR Products Offered
10.12.5 Xenomatix Recent Development
10.13 Imec
10.13.1 Imec Corporation Information
10.13.2 Imec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Imec Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Imec Solid-State LiDAR Products Offered
10.13.5 Imec Recent Development
10.14 Robosense
10.14.1 Robosense Corporation Information
10.14.2 Robosense Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Robosense Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Robosense Solid-State LiDAR Products Offered
10.14.5 Robosense Recent Development
10.15 Genius Pro
10.15.1 Genius Pro Corporation Information
10.15.2 Genius Pro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Genius Pro Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Genius Pro Solid-State LiDAR Products Offered
10.15.5 Genius Pro Recent Development
10.16 Benewake
10.16.1 Benewake Corporation Information
10.16.2 Benewake Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Benewake Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Benewake Solid-State LiDAR Products Offered
10.16.5 Benewake Recent Development
10.17 Hesai
10.17.1 Hesai Corporation Information
10.17.2 Hesai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Hesai Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Hesai Solid-State LiDAR Products Offered
10.17.5 Hesai Recent Development
11 Solid-State LiDAR Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Solid-State LiDAR Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Solid-State LiDAR Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.