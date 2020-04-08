COVID-19 Impact on Single-use Bioprocessing Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026 | Key Players

“

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market Overview 2020-2026:

The global Single-use Bioprocessing market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled [name of the report], offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Single-use Bioprocessing market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

Key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A, Merck Millipore, 3M Company, Eppendorf AG, Finesse Solutions, Applikon Biotechnology B.V., Cesco Bioengineering Co., Ltd

Segment by Types:

Media Bags and Containers, Filtration Assemblies, Single-use Bioreactors, Disposable Mixers, Others

Segment by Applications:

Monoclonal Antibody Production, Vaccine Production, Plant Cell Cultivation, Patient Specific Cell Therapies, Others

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market: Regional Segmentation

For a deeper understanding, the research report includes geographical segmentation of the global Single-use Bioprocessing market. It provides an evaluation of the volatility of the political scenarios and amends likely to be made to the regulatory structures. This assessment gives an accurate analysis of the regional-wise growth of the global Single-use Bioprocessing market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Table of Content:

1 Single-use Bioprocessing Market Overview

1.1 Single-use Bioprocessing Product Overview

1.2 Single-use Bioprocessing Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Media Bags and Containers

1.2.2 Filtration Assemblies

1.2.3 Single-use Bioreactors

1.2.4 Disposable Mixers

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Single-use Bioprocessing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Single-use Bioprocessing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Single-use Bioprocessing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Single-use Bioprocessing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Single-use Bioprocessing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Single-use Bioprocessing Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Single-use Bioprocessing Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Single-use Bioprocessing Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Single-use Bioprocessing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Single-use Bioprocessing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Single-use Bioprocessing Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Single-use Bioprocessing Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Single-use Bioprocessing as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Single-use Bioprocessing Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Single-use Bioprocessing Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Single-use Bioprocessing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Single-use Bioprocessing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Single-use Bioprocessing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Single-use Bioprocessing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Single-use Bioprocessing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Single-use Bioprocessing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Single-use Bioprocessing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Single-use Bioprocessing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Single-use Bioprocessing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Single-use Bioprocessing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Single-use Bioprocessing by Application

4.1 Single-use Bioprocessing Segment by Application

4.1.1 Monoclonal Antibody Production

4.1.2 Vaccine Production

4.1.3 Plant Cell Cultivation

4.1.4 Patient Specific Cell Therapies

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Single-use Bioprocessing by Application

4.5.2 Europe Single-use Bioprocessing by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Single-use Bioprocessing by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Single-use Bioprocessing by Application

5 North America Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Single-use Bioprocessing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Single-use Bioprocessing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Single-use Bioprocessing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Single-use Bioprocessing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Single-use Bioprocessing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Single-use Bioprocessing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Single-use Bioprocessing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Single-use Bioprocessing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Single-use Bioprocessing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Single-use Bioprocessing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Single-use Bioprocessing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Single-use Bioprocessing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Single-use Bioprocessing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Single-use Bioprocessing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Single-use Bioprocessing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Single-use Bioprocessing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Single-use Bioprocessing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Single-use Bioprocessing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Single-use Bioprocessing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Single-use Bioprocessing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Single-use Bioprocessing Business

10.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

10.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Single-use Bioprocessing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Single-use Bioprocessing Products Offered

10.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

10.2 Danaher Corporation

10.2.1 Danaher Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 Danaher Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Danaher Corporation Single-use Bioprocessing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Danaher Corporation Recent Development

10.3 GE Healthcare

10.3.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

10.3.2 GE Healthcare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 GE Healthcare Single-use Bioprocessing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 GE Healthcare Single-use Bioprocessing Products Offered

10.3.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

10.4 Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A

10.4.1 Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A Single-use Bioprocessing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A Single-use Bioprocessing Products Offered

10.4.5 Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A Recent Development

10.5 Merck Millipore

10.5.1 Merck Millipore Corporation Information

10.5.2 Merck Millipore Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Merck Millipore Single-use Bioprocessing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Merck Millipore Single-use Bioprocessing Products Offered

10.5.5 Merck Millipore Recent Development

10.6 3M Company

10.6.1 3M Company Corporation Information

10.6.2 3M Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 3M Company Single-use Bioprocessing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 3M Company Single-use Bioprocessing Products Offered

10.6.5 3M Company Recent Development

10.7 Eppendorf AG

10.7.1 Eppendorf AG Corporation Information

10.7.2 Eppendorf AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Eppendorf AG Single-use Bioprocessing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Eppendorf AG Single-use Bioprocessing Products Offered

10.7.5 Eppendorf AG Recent Development

10.8 Finesse Solutions

10.8.1 Finesse Solutions Corporation Information

10.8.2 Finesse Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Finesse Solutions Single-use Bioprocessing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Finesse Solutions Single-use Bioprocessing Products Offered

10.8.5 Finesse Solutions Recent Development

10.9 Applikon Biotechnology B.V.

10.9.1 Applikon Biotechnology B.V. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Applikon Biotechnology B.V. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Applikon Biotechnology B.V. Single-use Bioprocessing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Applikon Biotechnology B.V. Single-use Bioprocessing Products Offered

10.9.5 Applikon Biotechnology B.V. Recent Development

10.10 Cesco Bioengineering Co., Ltd

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Single-use Bioprocessing Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Cesco Bioengineering Co., Ltd Single-use Bioprocessing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Cesco Bioengineering Co., Ltd Recent Development

11 Single-use Bioprocessing Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Single-use Bioprocessing Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Single-use Bioprocessing Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”