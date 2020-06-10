COVID-19 Impact on Security Paper Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Security Paper market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Security Paper market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Security paper is a paper that combine features which could identify or authenticate a document, or feature demonstrate whether the product has been tampered. Security paper has been and will continue for decades to be a very important product to certify authenticity of important documents of value and identity.

Europe dominated the global security paper market, this market have widely been constructed across all major countries of Europe, such as Germany, Spain, the U.K., Russia, Italy, and France. Due to technological developments in Germany and the U.K., the security paper market in these countries is projected to grow at a higher rate than other European countries. The growth in development and rise in per capita income are factoring the growth in use of security paper in these countries.

Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Security Paper was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Security Paper is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Security Paper, including the following market information:

Global Security Paper Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Security Paper Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Security Paper Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Security Paper Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Giesecke & Devrient, Sequana Group, Security Paper Limited, Fedrigoni Group, De La Rue, Goznak, China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation, Real Casa De La Moneda (FNMT-RCM), Drewsen Spezialpapiere, Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited, Fortress Paper, Document Security Systems, Ciotola, Crane, Pura Group, Shandong Hirun Paper, EPL House for Security Printing, Security Paper Mill, Dipa ZRT, HGT Global, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Hybrid paper

Watermark

Threads

Holograms

Others

Based on the Application:

Banknote

Passport/visa

Identity cards

Certificates

Legal & government documents

Stamps

Others

