Covid-19 Impact on RFID Blood Monitoring Systems Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

RFID blood monitoring systems are used in healthcare facilities for proper and accurate tracking of blood and blood products. These devices are widely used owing to their ability to communicate and send information over a distance as compared to other tracking systems that need proper line of sight for information transfer. RFID tags contain electronically stored information of products they are attached to, and can be used for tracking objects. Moreover, as blood and blood products need proper monitoring so as to avoid any consequences from inaccurate administration in patients, these systems are being increasingly adopted in healthcare facilities across the globe.

Growth of the global RFID blood monitoring systems market is driven by industry players focusing intensely on research and development of new and cost-effective systems and tags, coupled with increasing adoption of RFID blood monitoring systems in various developing economies.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for RFID Blood Monitoring Systems. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for RFID Blood Monitoring Systems was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for RFID Blood Monitoring Systems is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of RFID Blood Monitoring Systems, including the following market information:

Global RFID Blood Monitoring Systems Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global RFID Blood Monitoring Systems Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global RFID Blood Monitoring Systems Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global RFID Blood Monitoring Systems Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Mobile ASpects Inc(US), Solstice Medical LLC(US), Stanley Innerspace(US), Tagsys RFID Group(US), Terson Solutions Inc(US), WaveMark Inc(US), Logi Tag(Israel), etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Systems

Tags

Based on the Application:

Blood banks

Hospital blood centers

