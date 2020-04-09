COVID-19 Impact on Railway Vehicle Bogies – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Railway Vehicle Bogies market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Railway Vehicle Bogies industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Railway Vehicle Bogies production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Railway Vehicle Bogies market include _ CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd., Amsted Rail, Tatravagónka, Siemens AG, Kawasaki, Alstom, Bombardier, NSSMC, WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH, Titagarh Group, Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd., Ganz Moto, PROMEC srl

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Railway Vehicle Bogies industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Railway Vehicle Bogies manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Railway Vehicle Bogies industry.

Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Segment By Type:

2-axle Bogies, 3-axle Bogies, Others

Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Segment By Application:

Subway Train, Normal-Speed Railway Train, High-Speed Railway Train

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Railway Vehicle Bogies industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

1 Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Railway Vehicle Bogies

1.2 Railway Vehicle Bogies Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 2-axle Bogies

1.2.3 3-axle Bogies

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Railway Vehicle Bogies Segment by Application

1.3.1 Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Subway Train

1.3.3 Normal-Speed Railway Train

1.3.4 High-Speed Railway Train

1.4 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 India Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Railway Vehicle Bogies Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Railway Vehicle Bogies Industry

1.6.1.1 Railway Vehicle Bogies Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Railway Vehicle Bogies Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Railway Vehicle Bogies Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Railway Vehicle Bogies Production

3.4.1 North America Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Railway Vehicle Bogies Production

3.5.1 Europe Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Railway Vehicle Bogies Production

3.6.1 China Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Railway Vehicle Bogies Production

3.7.1 Japan Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Railway Vehicle Bogies Production

3.8.1 South Korea Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.9 India Railway Vehicle Bogies Production

3.9.1 India Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 India Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Railway Vehicle Bogies Business

7.1 CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd.

7.1.1 CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. Railway Vehicle Bogies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Amsted Rail

7.2.1 Amsted Rail Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Amsted Rail Railway Vehicle Bogies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Amsted Rail Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Amsted Rail Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Tatravagónka

7.3.1 Tatravagónka Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Tatravagónka Railway Vehicle Bogies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Tatravagónka Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Tatravagónka Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Siemens AG

7.4.1 Siemens AG Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Siemens AG Railway Vehicle Bogies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Siemens AG Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Siemens AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Kawasaki

7.5.1 Kawasaki Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Kawasaki Railway Vehicle Bogies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Kawasaki Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Kawasaki Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Alstom

7.6.1 Alstom Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Alstom Railway Vehicle Bogies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Alstom Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Alstom Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Bombardier

7.7.1 Bombardier Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Bombardier Railway Vehicle Bogies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Bombardier Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Bombardier Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 NSSMC

7.8.1 NSSMC Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 NSSMC Railway Vehicle Bogies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 NSSMC Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 NSSMC Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH

7.9.1 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH Railway Vehicle Bogies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Titagarh Group

7.10.1 Titagarh Group Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Titagarh Group Railway Vehicle Bogies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Titagarh Group Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Titagarh Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd.

7.11.1 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd. Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd. Railway Vehicle Bogies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd. Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Ganz Moto

7.12.1 Ganz Moto Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Ganz Moto Railway Vehicle Bogies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Ganz Moto Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Ganz Moto Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 PROMEC srl

7.13.1 PROMEC srl Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 PROMEC srl Railway Vehicle Bogies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 PROMEC srl Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 PROMEC srl Main Business and Markets Served 8 Railway Vehicle Bogies Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Railway Vehicle Bogies Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Railway Vehicle Bogies

8.4 Railway Vehicle Bogies Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Railway Vehicle Bogies Distributors List

9.3 Railway Vehicle Bogies Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Railway Vehicle Bogies (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Railway Vehicle Bogies (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Railway Vehicle Bogies (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Railway Vehicle Bogies Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Railway Vehicle Bogies Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Railway Vehicle Bogies Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Railway Vehicle Bogies Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Railway Vehicle Bogies Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.6 India Railway Vehicle Bogies Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Railway Vehicle Bogies

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Railway Vehicle Bogies by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Railway Vehicle Bogies by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Railway Vehicle Bogies by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Railway Vehicle Bogies 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Railway Vehicle Bogies by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Railway Vehicle Bogies by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Railway Vehicle Bogies by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Railway Vehicle Bogies by Application (2021-2026) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

