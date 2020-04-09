COVID-19 Impact on Railway Vehicle Bogies – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Railway Vehicle Bogies market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Railway Vehicle Bogies industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Railway Vehicle Bogies production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Railway Vehicle Bogies market include _ CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd., Amsted Rail, Tatravagónka, Siemens AG, Kawasaki, Alstom, Bombardier, NSSMC, WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH, Titagarh Group, Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd., Ganz Moto, PROMEC srl

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Railway Vehicle Bogies industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Railway Vehicle Bogies manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Railway Vehicle Bogies industry.

Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Segment By Type:

2-axle Bogies, 3-axle Bogies, Others

Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Segment By Application:

Subway Train, Normal-Speed Railway Train, High-Speed Railway Train

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Railway Vehicle Bogies industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

1 Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Overview

1.1 Railway Vehicle Bogies Product Overview

1.2 Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 2-axle Bogies

1.2.2 3-axle Bogies

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Railway Vehicle Bogies Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Railway Vehicle Bogies Industry

1.5.1.1 Railway Vehicle Bogies Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Railway Vehicle Bogies Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Railway Vehicle Bogies Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Railway Vehicle Bogies Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Railway Vehicle Bogies Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Railway Vehicle Bogies as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Railway Vehicle Bogies Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Railway Vehicle Bogies Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies by Application

4.1 Railway Vehicle Bogies Segment by Application

4.1.1 Subway Train

4.1.2 Normal-Speed Railway Train

4.1.3 High-Speed Railway Train

4.2 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Railway Vehicle Bogies by Application

4.5.2 Europe Railway Vehicle Bogies by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Railway Vehicle Bogies by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Railway Vehicle Bogies by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Railway Vehicle Bogies by Application 5 North America Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Railway Vehicle Bogies Business

10.1 CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd.

10.1.1 CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.1.2 CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. Railway Vehicle Bogies Products Offered

10.1.5 CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.2 Amsted Rail

10.2.1 Amsted Rail Corporation Information

10.2.2 Amsted Rail Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Amsted Rail Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. Railway Vehicle Bogies Products Offered

10.2.5 Amsted Rail Recent Development

10.3 Tatravagónka

10.3.1 Tatravagónka Corporation Information

10.3.2 Tatravagónka Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Tatravagónka Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Tatravagónka Railway Vehicle Bogies Products Offered

10.3.5 Tatravagónka Recent Development

10.4 Siemens AG

10.4.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

10.4.2 Siemens AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Siemens AG Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Siemens AG Railway Vehicle Bogies Products Offered

10.4.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

10.5 Kawasaki

10.5.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kawasaki Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Kawasaki Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Kawasaki Railway Vehicle Bogies Products Offered

10.5.5 Kawasaki Recent Development

10.6 Alstom

10.6.1 Alstom Corporation Information

10.6.2 Alstom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Alstom Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Alstom Railway Vehicle Bogies Products Offered

10.6.5 Alstom Recent Development

10.7 Bombardier

10.7.1 Bombardier Corporation Information

10.7.2 Bombardier Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Bombardier Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Bombardier Railway Vehicle Bogies Products Offered

10.7.5 Bombardier Recent Development

10.8 NSSMC

10.8.1 NSSMC Corporation Information

10.8.2 NSSMC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 NSSMC Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 NSSMC Railway Vehicle Bogies Products Offered

10.8.5 NSSMC Recent Development

10.9 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH

10.9.1 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH Corporation Information

10.9.2 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH Railway Vehicle Bogies Products Offered

10.9.5 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH Recent Development

10.10 Titagarh Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Railway Vehicle Bogies Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Titagarh Group Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Titagarh Group Recent Development

10.11 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd.

10.11.1 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.11.2 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd. Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd. Railway Vehicle Bogies Products Offered

10.11.5 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.12 Ganz Moto

10.12.1 Ganz Moto Corporation Information

10.12.2 Ganz Moto Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Ganz Moto Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Ganz Moto Railway Vehicle Bogies Products Offered

10.12.5 Ganz Moto Recent Development

10.13 PROMEC srl

10.13.1 PROMEC srl Corporation Information

10.13.2 PROMEC srl Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 PROMEC srl Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 PROMEC srl Railway Vehicle Bogies Products Offered

10.13.5 PROMEC srl Recent Development 11 Railway Vehicle Bogies Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Railway Vehicle Bogies Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Railway Vehicle Bogies Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

