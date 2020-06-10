COVID-19 Impact on Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Purified terephthalic acid (PTA) is a raw material used in making high-performance multi-purpose plastics such as polybutyl terephthalate(PBT), polyethylene terephthalate(PET), and the new bioplastic that has been garnering attention in recent years, polytrimethylene terephthalate(PTT). Purified terephthalic acid (PTA) is made by causing a reaction between the secondary petroleum product paraxylene (PX) and acetic acid.

Based on region, the purified terephthalic acid market in South America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increased demand for purified terephthalic acid from PET grade resin producers in South America. Asia Pacific is the largest market for purified terephthalic acid. The rise in consumption of PET material bottles and the increase in demand for purified terephthalic acid from the packaging industry are key factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific purified terephthalic acid market.

Major competitors identified in this market include British Petroleum, Reliance Industries, Sinopec, Indorama Ventures Public Company, SABIC, Alpek, Eastman Chemical, Indian Oil, Lotte Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical, Petkim Petrokimya Holding, JBF Petrochemicals, MCPI, Jiaxing Petrochemical, China Prosperity (Jiangyin) Petrochemical, Hanwha General Chemical, Hengli Petrochemical, etc.

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Type 1

Type 2

Polyester

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Plasticizers

Others

