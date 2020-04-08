COVID-19 Impact on Power Generation Equipment – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Power Generation Equipment market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Power Generation Equipment industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Power Generation Equipment production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Power Generation Equipment market include _, Caterpillar, Cummins Power Systems, Generac, Honda Power, MTU, Briggs & Stratton, Yamaha, KOHLER, TTI, Champion, Itopower, Hyundai Power, Eaton, Sawafuji, Loncin, PM & T

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Power Generation Equipment industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Power Generation Equipment manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Power Generation Equipment industry.

Global Power Generation Equipment Market Segment By Type:

, Portable Generators, Standby Generators, Mobile Generators, The segment of portable enerators hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 86%.

Global Power Generation Equipment Market Segment By Application:

, Residential, Industrial, Commercial, The residential holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 59% of the market share.

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Power Generation Equipment industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Power Generation Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Power Generation Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Power Generation Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Power Generation Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Power Generation Equipment market?

TOC

1 Power Generation Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Power Generation Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Power Generation Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Portable Generators

1.2.2 Standby Generators

1.2.3 Mobile Generators

1.3 Global Power Generation Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Power Generation Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Power Generation Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Power Generation Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Power Generation Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Power Generation Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Power Generation Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Power Generation Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Power Generation Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Power Generation Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Power Generation Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Power Generation Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Power Generation Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Power Generation Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Power Generation Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Power Generation Equipment Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Power Generation Equipment Industry

1.5.1.1 Power Generation Equipment Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Power Generation Equipment Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Power Generation Equipment Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Power Generation Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Power Generation Equipment Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Power Generation Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Power Generation Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Power Generation Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Power Generation Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Power Generation Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Power Generation Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Power Generation Equipment as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Power Generation Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Power Generation Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Power Generation Equipment Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Power Generation Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Power Generation Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Power Generation Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Power Generation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Power Generation Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Power Generation Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Power Generation Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Power Generation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Power Generation Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Power Generation Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Power Generation Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Power Generation Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Power Generation Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Power Generation Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Power Generation Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Power Generation Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Power Generation Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Power Generation Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Power Generation Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Power Generation Equipment by Application

4.1 Power Generation Equipment Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Industrial

4.1.3 Commercial

4.2 Global Power Generation Equipment Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Power Generation Equipment Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Power Generation Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Power Generation Equipment Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Power Generation Equipment by Application

4.5.2 Europe Power Generation Equipment by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Power Generation Equipment by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Power Generation Equipment by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Power Generation Equipment by Application 5 North America Power Generation Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Power Generation Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Power Generation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Power Generation Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Power Generation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Power Generation Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Power Generation Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Power Generation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Power Generation Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Power Generation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Power Generation Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Power Generation Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Power Generation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Power Generation Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Power Generation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Power Generation Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Power Generation Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Power Generation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Power Generation Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Power Generation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Power Generation Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Power Generation Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Power Generation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Power Generation Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Power Generation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Power Generation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Power Generation Equipment Business

10.1 Caterpillar

10.1.1 Caterpillar Corporation Information

10.1.2 Caterpillar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Caterpillar Power Generation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Caterpillar Power Generation Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 Caterpillar Recent Development

10.2 Cummins Power Systems

10.2.1 Cummins Power Systems Corporation Information

10.2.2 Cummins Power Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Cummins Power Systems Power Generation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Caterpillar Power Generation Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 Cummins Power Systems Recent Development

10.3 Generac

10.3.1 Generac Corporation Information

10.3.2 Generac Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Generac Power Generation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Generac Power Generation Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 Generac Recent Development

10.4 Honda Power

10.4.1 Honda Power Corporation Information

10.4.2 Honda Power Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Honda Power Power Generation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Honda Power Power Generation Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 Honda Power Recent Development

10.5 MTU

10.5.1 MTU Corporation Information

10.5.2 MTU Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 MTU Power Generation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 MTU Power Generation Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 MTU Recent Development

10.6 Briggs & Stratton

10.6.1 Briggs & Stratton Corporation Information

10.6.2 Briggs & Stratton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Briggs & Stratton Power Generation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Briggs & Stratton Power Generation Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 Briggs & Stratton Recent Development

10.7 Yamaha

10.7.1 Yamaha Corporation Information

10.7.2 Yamaha Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Yamaha Power Generation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Yamaha Power Generation Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 Yamaha Recent Development

10.8 KOHLER

10.8.1 KOHLER Corporation Information

10.8.2 KOHLER Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 KOHLER Power Generation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 KOHLER Power Generation Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 KOHLER Recent Development

10.9 TTI

10.9.1 TTI Corporation Information

10.9.2 TTI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 TTI Power Generation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 TTI Power Generation Equipment Products Offered

10.9.5 TTI Recent Development

10.10 Champion

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Power Generation Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Champion Power Generation Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Champion Recent Development

10.11 Itopower

10.11.1 Itopower Corporation Information

10.11.2 Itopower Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Itopower Power Generation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Itopower Power Generation Equipment Products Offered

10.11.5 Itopower Recent Development

10.12 Hyundai Power

10.12.1 Hyundai Power Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hyundai Power Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Hyundai Power Power Generation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Hyundai Power Power Generation Equipment Products Offered

10.12.5 Hyundai Power Recent Development

10.13 Eaton

10.13.1 Eaton Corporation Information

10.13.2 Eaton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Eaton Power Generation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Eaton Power Generation Equipment Products Offered

10.13.5 Eaton Recent Development

10.14 Sawafuji

10.14.1 Sawafuji Corporation Information

10.14.2 Sawafuji Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Sawafuji Power Generation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Sawafuji Power Generation Equipment Products Offered

10.14.5 Sawafuji Recent Development

10.15 Loncin

10.15.1 Loncin Corporation Information

10.15.2 Loncin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Loncin Power Generation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Loncin Power Generation Equipment Products Offered

10.15.5 Loncin Recent Development

10.16 PM & T

10.16.1 PM & T Corporation Information

10.16.2 PM & T Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 PM & T Power Generation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 PM & T Power Generation Equipment Products Offered

10.16.5 PM & T Recent Development 11 Power Generation Equipment Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Power Generation Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Power Generation Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

