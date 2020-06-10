COVID-19 Impact on Plastisol Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Plastisol market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Plastisol market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Plastisol is a suspension of PVC or other polymer particles in a liquid plasticizer; it flows as a liquid and can be poured into a heated mold. When heated to around 177 degrees Celsius, the plastic particles dissolve and the mixture turns into a gel of high viscosity that usually cannot be poured anymore. On cooling below 60 degrees C, a flexible, permanently plasticized solid product results.[1] Aside from molding, plastisol is commonly used as a textile ink for screen-printing and as a coating, particularly in outdoor applications (roofs, furniture) and dip-coating.

Textile industry is the largest market for plastisols in 2017, and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Plastisols find applications in textile products such as industrial fabrics, apparels, personal protective equipment, home furnishing, footwear, laminated textile, and others. Plastisols are also widely used as textile printings inks in the textile industry.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Polyone, Fujifilm, International Coatings Company (ICC), Huber Group, U.S. Plastic Coatings, Carlisle Plastics Company, Lancer Group International, Chemionics, Rutland Plastic Technologies, Polyblend, Campbell Plastics, Polysol Polymers, Princeton Keynes Group, Sushee Coatings, Special Coatings (SCL), etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

PVC Resin

Acrylic Resin

Based on the Application:

Textile

Construction

Transportation

Metal Finishing

Defense

Others

