COVID-19 Impact on Plastisol Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

COVID-19 Impact on Plastisol Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021June 10, 2020
In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Plastisol market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Plastisol market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Plastisol is a suspension of PVC or other polymer particles in a liquid plasticizer; it flows as a liquid and can be poured into a heated mold. When heated to around 177 degrees Celsius, the plastic particles dissolve and the mixture turns into a gel of high viscosity that usually cannot be poured anymore. On cooling below 60 degrees C, a flexible, permanently plasticized solid product results.[1] Aside from molding, plastisol is commonly used as a textile ink for screen-printing and as a coating, particularly in outdoor applications (roofs, furniture) and dip-coating.
Textile industry is the largest market for plastisols in 2017, and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Plastisols find applications in textile products such as industrial fabrics, apparels, personal protective equipment, home furnishing, footwear, laminated textile, and others. Plastisols are also widely used as textile printings inks in the textile industry.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Plastisol. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Plastisol was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Plastisol is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Plastisol, including the following market information:
Global Plastisol Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Plastisol Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Plastisol Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Plastisol Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Polyone, Fujifilm, International Coatings Company (ICC), Huber Group, U.S. Plastic Coatings, Carlisle Plastics Company, Lancer Group International, Chemionics, Rutland Plastic Technologies, Polyblend, Campbell Plastics, Polysol Polymers, Princeton Keynes Group, Sushee Coatings, Special Coatings (SCL), etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
PVC Resin
Acrylic Resin
Based on the Application:
Textile
Construction
Transportation
Metal Finishing
Defense
Others
