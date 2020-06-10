COVID-19 Impact on Phytosphingosine Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Phytosphingosine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Phytosphingosine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Phytosphingosine is an antibacterial and conditioning lipid derived from the fermentation of yeast. The main function of this lipid is to maintain healthy skin and control the generation and regulation of lipids on the external layers of the skin, thus assuring natural and regular moisturization. Phytosphingosine displays antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, and is used in a wide range of cosmetic products such as facewash, cleansing wipes, hair conditioning agents, and facial scrubs.

APAC possesses high potential for the growing personal care & cosmetic market, owing to the strong economic improvement. Increase in need for skin care products, shift toward the use of natural ingredients, and growth in awareness drive growth in this region. Consumers are more inclined toward the use of mild, natural, and non-animal based products. Thus, improvement in lifestyle and increase in consumer awareness about the possible effects of chemical ingredients are expected to provide growth opportunities to the industry players in this region.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Phytosphingosine. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Phytosphingosine was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Phytosphingosine is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Phytosphingosine, including the following market information:

Global Phytosphingosine Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Phytosphingosine Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Phytosphingosine Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Phytosphingosine Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Evonik Industries, AK Scientific, Avanti Polar Lipids, Beckmann-Kenko, BOC Sciences, Doosan Corporation, MolPort, Sungwun Pharmacopia, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Beolw 98%

98%-99%

Above 99%

Based on the Application:

Facewash

Moisturizer

Cleansing Wipes

Others

