COVID-19 Impact on Parking Meter – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Parking Meter market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Parking Meter industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Parking Meter production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Parking Meter market include _, FLOWBIRD, POM Inc., Hectronic, Kinouwell Tech, IEM, METRIC Group Ltd, J.J. MacKay Canada Limited, IPS Group, Inc., Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology, Ventek International, Parking BOXX, CivicSmart, Inc., LocoMobi Inc

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: ( Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart ) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1638745/global-parking-meter-market

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Parking Meter industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Parking Meter manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Parking Meter industry.

Global Parking Meter Market Segment By Type:

, Parking Meter (Single Space), Parking Kiosks (Multi Space), The segment of parking kiosks(Multi space) holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 74%.

Global Parking Meter Market Segment By Application:

, Government Institutions, Hospitals, Parks, Transit Systems, Malls & Stadiums, Other, The transit systerms, malls and stadiun, prak hold an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 60% of the market share.

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Parking Meter industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key companies operating in the global Parking Meter market include _, FLOWBIRD, POM Inc., Hectronic, Kinouwell Tech, IEM, METRIC Group Ltd, J.J. MacKay Canada Limited, IPS Group, Inc., Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology, Ventek International, Parking BOXX, CivicSmart, Inc., LocoMobi Inc

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Parking Meter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Parking Meter industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Parking Meter market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Parking Meter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Parking Meter market?

Enquire Customization in The Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1638745/global-parking-meter-market

TOC

1 Parking Meter Market Overview

1.1 Parking Meter Product Overview

1.2 Parking Meter Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Parking Meter (Single Space)

1.2.2 Parking Kiosks (Multi Space)

1.3 Global Parking Meter Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Parking Meter Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Parking Meter Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Parking Meter Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Parking Meter Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Parking Meter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Parking Meter Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Parking Meter Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Parking Meter Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Parking Meter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Parking Meter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Parking Meter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Parking Meter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Parking Meter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Parking Meter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Parking Meter Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Parking Meter Industry

1.5.1.1 Parking Meter Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Parking Meter Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Parking Meter Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Parking Meter Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Parking Meter Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Parking Meter Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Parking Meter Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Parking Meter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Parking Meter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Parking Meter Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Parking Meter Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Parking Meter as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Parking Meter Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Parking Meter Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Parking Meter Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Parking Meter Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Parking Meter Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Parking Meter Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Parking Meter Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Parking Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Parking Meter Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Parking Meter Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Parking Meter Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Parking Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Parking Meter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Parking Meter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Parking Meter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Parking Meter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Parking Meter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Parking Meter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Parking Meter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Parking Meter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Parking Meter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Parking Meter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Parking Meter by Application

4.1 Parking Meter Segment by Application

4.1.1 Government Institutions

4.1.2 Hospitals

4.1.3 Parks

4.1.4 Transit Systems

4.1.5 Malls & Stadiums

4.1.6 Other

4.2 Global Parking Meter Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Parking Meter Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Parking Meter Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Parking Meter Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Parking Meter by Application

4.5.2 Europe Parking Meter by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Parking Meter by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Parking Meter by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Parking Meter by Application 5 North America Parking Meter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Parking Meter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Parking Meter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Parking Meter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Parking Meter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Parking Meter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Parking Meter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Parking Meter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Parking Meter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Parking Meter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Parking Meter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Parking Meter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Parking Meter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Parking Meter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Parking Meter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Parking Meter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Parking Meter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Parking Meter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Parking Meter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Parking Meter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Parking Meter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Parking Meter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Parking Meter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Parking Meter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Parking Meter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Parking Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Parking Meter Business

10.1 FLOWBIRD

10.1.1 FLOWBIRD Corporation Information

10.1.2 FLOWBIRD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 FLOWBIRD Parking Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 FLOWBIRD Parking Meter Products Offered

10.1.5 FLOWBIRD Recent Development

10.2 POM Inc.

10.2.1 POM Inc. Corporation Information

10.2.2 POM Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 POM Inc. Parking Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 FLOWBIRD Parking Meter Products Offered

10.2.5 POM Inc. Recent Development

10.3 Hectronic

10.3.1 Hectronic Corporation Information

10.3.2 Hectronic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Hectronic Parking Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Hectronic Parking Meter Products Offered

10.3.5 Hectronic Recent Development

10.4 Kinouwell Tech

10.4.1 Kinouwell Tech Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kinouwell Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Kinouwell Tech Parking Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Kinouwell Tech Parking Meter Products Offered

10.4.5 Kinouwell Tech Recent Development

10.5 IEM

10.5.1 IEM Corporation Information

10.5.2 IEM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 IEM Parking Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 IEM Parking Meter Products Offered

10.5.5 IEM Recent Development

10.6 METRIC Group Ltd

10.6.1 METRIC Group Ltd Corporation Information

10.6.2 METRIC Group Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 METRIC Group Ltd Parking Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 METRIC Group Ltd Parking Meter Products Offered

10.6.5 METRIC Group Ltd Recent Development

10.7 J.J. MacKay Canada Limited

10.7.1 J.J. MacKay Canada Limited Corporation Information

10.7.2 J.J. MacKay Canada Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 J.J. MacKay Canada Limited Parking Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 J.J. MacKay Canada Limited Parking Meter Products Offered

10.7.5 J.J. MacKay Canada Limited Recent Development

10.8 IPS Group, Inc.

10.8.1 IPS Group, Inc. Corporation Information

10.8.2 IPS Group, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 IPS Group, Inc. Parking Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 IPS Group, Inc. Parking Meter Products Offered

10.8.5 IPS Group, Inc. Recent Development

10.9 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology

10.9.1 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology Corporation Information

10.9.2 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology Parking Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology Parking Meter Products Offered

10.9.5 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology Recent Development

10.10 Ventek International

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Parking Meter Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Ventek International Parking Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Ventek International Recent Development

10.11 Parking BOXX

10.11.1 Parking BOXX Corporation Information

10.11.2 Parking BOXX Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Parking BOXX Parking Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Parking BOXX Parking Meter Products Offered

10.11.5 Parking BOXX Recent Development

10.12 CivicSmart, Inc.

10.12.1 CivicSmart, Inc. Corporation Information

10.12.2 CivicSmart, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 CivicSmart, Inc. Parking Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 CivicSmart, Inc. Parking Meter Products Offered

10.12.5 CivicSmart, Inc. Recent Development

10.13 LocoMobi Inc

10.13.1 LocoMobi Inc Corporation Information

10.13.2 LocoMobi Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 LocoMobi Inc Parking Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 LocoMobi Inc Parking Meter Products Offered

10.13.5 LocoMobi Inc Recent Development 11 Parking Meter Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Parking Meter Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Parking Meter Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.