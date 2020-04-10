COVID-19 Impact on Outdoor Heating Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Outdoor Heating Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Outdoor Heating Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Outdoor Heating Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Outdoor Heating Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Outdoor Heating Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Outdoor Heating market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Outdoor Heating Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Outdoor Heating Market: Infrared Dynamics, Garden Sun, Fire Sense, Sunheat International, AZ Patio Heaters, Blue Rhino, Lava Heat Italia, Bromic Heating

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Outdoor Heating Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Outdoor Heating Market Segmentation By Product: Standalone Heaters, Tabletop, Mountable

Global Outdoor Heating Market Segmentation By Application: Restaurant Patios, Rooftop Decks, Transit Shelters, Public Spaces

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Outdoor Heating Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Outdoor Heating Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Outdoor Heating Market Overview

1.1 Outdoor Heating Product Overview

1.2 Outdoor Heating Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Standalone Heaters

1.2.2 Tabletop

1.2.3 Mountable

1.3 Global Outdoor Heating Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Outdoor Heating Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Outdoor Heating Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Outdoor Heating Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Outdoor Heating Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Outdoor Heating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Outdoor Heating Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Outdoor Heating Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Outdoor Heating Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Outdoor Heating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Outdoor Heating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Outdoor Heating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Heating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Outdoor Heating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Heating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Outdoor Heating Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Outdoor Heating Industry

1.5.1.1 Outdoor Heating Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Outdoor Heating Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Outdoor Heating Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Outdoor Heating Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Outdoor Heating Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Outdoor Heating Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Outdoor Heating Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Outdoor Heating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Outdoor Heating Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Outdoor Heating Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Outdoor Heating Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Outdoor Heating as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Outdoor Heating Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Outdoor Heating Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Outdoor Heating Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Outdoor Heating Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Outdoor Heating Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Outdoor Heating Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Outdoor Heating Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Outdoor Heating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Outdoor Heating Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Outdoor Heating Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Outdoor Heating Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Outdoor Heating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Outdoor Heating Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Outdoor Heating Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Heating Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Heating Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Outdoor Heating Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Outdoor Heating Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Outdoor Heating Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Outdoor Heating Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Heating Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Heating Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Outdoor Heating by Application

4.1 Outdoor Heating Segment by Application

4.1.1 Restaurant Patios

4.1.2 Rooftop Decks

4.1.3 Transit Shelters

4.1.4 Public Spaces

4.2 Global Outdoor Heating Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Outdoor Heating Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Outdoor Heating Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Outdoor Heating Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Outdoor Heating by Application

4.5.2 Europe Outdoor Heating by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Heating by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Outdoor Heating by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Heating by Application

5 North America Outdoor Heating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Outdoor Heating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Outdoor Heating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Outdoor Heating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Outdoor Heating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Outdoor Heating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Outdoor Heating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Outdoor Heating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Outdoor Heating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Outdoor Heating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Heating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Heating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Heating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Heating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Heating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Outdoor Heating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Outdoor Heating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Outdoor Heating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Outdoor Heating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Outdoor Heating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Heating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Heating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Heating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Heating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Heating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Outdoor Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Outdoor Heating Business

10.1 Infrared Dynamics

10.1.1 Infrared Dynamics Corporation Information

10.1.2 Infrared Dynamics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Infrared Dynamics Outdoor Heating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Infrared Dynamics Outdoor Heating Products Offered

10.1.5 Infrared Dynamics Recent Development

10.2 Garden Sun

10.2.1 Garden Sun Corporation Information

10.2.2 Garden Sun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Garden Sun Outdoor Heating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Infrared Dynamics Outdoor Heating Products Offered

10.2.5 Garden Sun Recent Development

10.3 Fire Sense

10.3.1 Fire Sense Corporation Information

10.3.2 Fire Sense Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Fire Sense Outdoor Heating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Fire Sense Outdoor Heating Products Offered

10.3.5 Fire Sense Recent Development

10.4 Sunheat International

10.4.1 Sunheat International Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sunheat International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Sunheat International Outdoor Heating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sunheat International Outdoor Heating Products Offered

10.4.5 Sunheat International Recent Development

10.5 AZ Patio Heaters

10.5.1 AZ Patio Heaters Corporation Information

10.5.2 AZ Patio Heaters Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 AZ Patio Heaters Outdoor Heating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 AZ Patio Heaters Outdoor Heating Products Offered

10.5.5 AZ Patio Heaters Recent Development

10.6 Blue Rhino

10.6.1 Blue Rhino Corporation Information

10.6.2 Blue Rhino Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Blue Rhino Outdoor Heating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Blue Rhino Outdoor Heating Products Offered

10.6.5 Blue Rhino Recent Development

10.7 Lava Heat Italia

10.7.1 Lava Heat Italia Corporation Information

10.7.2 Lava Heat Italia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Lava Heat Italia Outdoor Heating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Lava Heat Italia Outdoor Heating Products Offered

10.7.5 Lava Heat Italia Recent Development

10.8 Bromic Heating

10.8.1 Bromic Heating Corporation Information

10.8.2 Bromic Heating Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Bromic Heating Outdoor Heating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Bromic Heating Outdoor Heating Products Offered

10.8.5 Bromic Heating Recent Development

11 Outdoor Heating Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Outdoor Heating Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Outdoor Heating Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

