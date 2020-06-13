COVID-19 Impact on Nylon Cord Fabric Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Nylon Cord Fabric market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Nylon Cord Fabric market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Nylon cord fabric is made of nylon yarn and is one of the main materials often used in tire internal load-bearing and reinforcement. It has the characteristics of high strength, good impact resistance and fatigue resistance, and little increase in tire temperature.

The main nylon 66 cord fabric manufacturers on the market include Kordsa and Shenma. There are many nylon 6 cord fabric manufacturers, such as Junma Group, Haiyang Chemical Fiber, etc., mainly concentrated in Asian regions such as China, India and Southeast Asia. Due to the large number of manufacturers and the relatively cheap products of mesh nylon 6 cord fabrics, it occupies the main nylon cord fabric sales market with a market share of about 64%。

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Nylon Cord Fabric. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Nylon Cord Fabric was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Nylon Cord Fabric is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Nylon Cord Fabric, including the following market information:

Global Nylon Cord Fabric Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Nylon Cord Fabric Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Nylon Cord Fabric Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Nylon Cord Fabric Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Kordsa Global, Shenma Industry, Horse, Haiyang Chemical Fiber, SRF Ltd, Kordarna Plus A.S., Century Enka, Huaian nylon chemical fiber, Hangzhou Dikai, Firestone Fibers & Textiles CO, Strong holding, Shandong Shifeng, Madura Industrial Textiles, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Nylon 6

Nylon 66

Based on the Application:

Aftermarket

OEM

